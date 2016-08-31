(Adds quotes on S&P 500, Netflix and Apple)
NEW YORK Aug 31 Hedge fund investor Leon
Cooperman, the chief executive and chairman of Omega Advisors,
said on Wednesday on CNBC that equity markets are "fairly but
fully valued."
Cooperman, who oversees more than $5.3 billion, said
investors would be "lucky" to earn 5 percent to 6 percent in
equities. Cooperman said it is "hard to find things that are
terribly mispriced," given central banks' loose monetary
policies have elevated asset prices across the board.
After the S&P 500's run-up to around 2,165, the index is
currently trading at 17 times Cooperman's estimate, he said.
"Market is fairly but fully valued," Cooperman said. "I
would not expect the market to do that much on the upside. We
have to accept the reality that if interest rates belong where
they are, that's a slow-growth world and returns on equity are
going to be lower than they have been historically. And I accept
that fact."
Cooperman said he has exited shares of Netflix Inc
and Citigroup Inc. "I think ultimately Netflix is going to
work, but I think somebody buys the company at a nice premium,"
Cooperman said.
"Netflix is an acquisition candidate for somebody. But again
another idea came in, I didn't want to raise my exposure so I
sold and went to something else."
Cooperman said he's also out of Apple Inc shares.
"My concern is that Apple's best days might be behind it
because there's nothing to replace the iPhone and so it's a
company that generates lots of cash but may be a smaller company
in three of four years," he said. "So we've put our money
elsewhere say Google, or Facebook, which we
think has more visible growth."
Asked which presidential candidate would be better for
financial markets, Cooperman said Democrat Hillary Clinton:
"Hillary, for sure."
Cooperman said Clinton is more predictable than her
Republican rival, Donald Trump, with regard to policies.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)