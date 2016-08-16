(Adds context about earlier suits)
Aug 16 Columbia University was accused on
Tuesday of mismanaging its retirement plan in a federal civil
lawsuit that alleges $100 million in damages.
The suit is the latest to target a major university's
retirement plan management and to bring under scrutiny fees
charged by financial service providers.
The complaint says the Ivy League university, based in New
York, retained expensive and poor-performing investment options
that consistently underperformed their benchmarks.
"This caused its (retirement) plans and their participants
to suffer hundreds of millions of dollars in losses of
retirement savings," said law firm Sanford Heisler LLP, which
filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. "As a
result, the University's 401(k) plan included $4.6 billion of
investment options that were primarily poor to mediocre
performers."
A university spokeswoman did not immediately comment.
The plaintiff in the case is an unidentified faculty member
at Columbia who is suing on behalf of herself and 27,000 current
and former Columbia employees and is seeking class action status
for the case.
Other well-known universities have also recently been sued
over the management of their retirement plans, including the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University and New
York University.
The suits were filed by St. Louis attorney Jerome Schlichter
last week, and his firm has since sued other schools on similar
grounds, including Emory University, Duke University, Johns
Hopkins University and Vanderbilt University.
Schlichter, in an e-mail, declined to discuss whether he
plans other litigation.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber in Boston; editing
by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)