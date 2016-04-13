(Adds cash withdrawals, management transition background)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, April 13 Pacific Investment Management
Co's (Pimco) assets under management stood at $1.5 trillion at
the end of March, up from $1.43 trillion at the end of 2015, the
first increase in nearly two years, the bond fund manager said
on Wednesday.
"Pimco saw inflows into more than 40 funds during March,
across strategies as varied as income, investment grade credit,
high yield, mortgages and munis," spokesman Michael Reid said in
a statement.
The Pimco Income Fund, which is overseen by group Chief
Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn, had an additional $1.5 billion
in inflows in March, bringing total inflows to $18.2 billion
since the beginning of 2015, Reid said.
The increase in assets is significant after several years of
challenges.
Pimco, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, faced
massive cash withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund
because of mediocre returns, and underwent a very public
management transition over the past two years.
In September 2014, Bill Gross, who built Pimco into a $2
trillion asset manager and became one of the world's best-known
bond investors, left the firm he co-founded. A year later, Gross
sued Pimco and its parent, Allianz <ALVG.DE), for $200 million
in a dispute over his departure.
Overall, Reid said the total assets under management also
included returns generated from the performance of Pimco's
funds.
