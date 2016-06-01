(Adds quotes from annual report; interview with Ivascyn)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. asset manager Pacific
Investment Management Co on Wednesday warned of a risk that
zero interest rates and other unconventional monetary policies
in place will be insufficient to maintain global growth, close
output gaps and raise inflation to target.
In its annual Secular Forum report, Pimco said that with
growth slow and debt levels higher than during the pre-crisis
experience, "there are no obvious 'spare tires' available
globally if and when monetary policy exhaustion threatens global
stability."
Put another way, Pimco, which had assets under management of
$1.5 trillion as of March 31, said "the global economy finds
itself today in a state of disequilibrium that has remained
stable thus far only via three policy props: zero or near-zero
interest rate policy, QE (Quantitative Easing), and levering up
in China, some other emerging market economies and the European
periphery.
"We concluded there are diminishing returns to all three of
these policy props, while at the same time we believe the costs
of unconventional policy are rising and the ability to maintain
growth with ever-higher leverage in some countries is limited,"
wrote authors Andrew Balls, Richard Clarida and Dan Ivascyn.
Against this backdrop, Pimco sees its baseline view for the
U.S. GDP growth at or slightly above an expected 1.5 percent to
2 percent annually over the next three to five years.
Pimco also estimates inflation at around 2 percent, the
Federal Reserve'a target rate, gradually lifting the federal
funds rate to a "new neutral" range of 2 percent to 3 percent.
"There is the distinct possibility that the left tail has
gotten fatter, and that monetary policy exhaustion and an
overhang of debt in some major economies pose material threats
to the sustainability of the global recovery and financial
stability," the author said.
Pimco, based in Newport Beach, Calif, is a unit of Allianz
SE, a German financial services provider.
To investors, Pimco said "stay on dry land and preserve
capital." Last week, Ivascy, group chief investment officer at
Pimco, told Reuters that Pimco has been reducing its
energy-related exposure as well as corporate credits, given the
run-up in prices in recent months.
"At these valuations, corporate credit looks a little less
interesting here," Ivascyn said. Ivascyn also said he sees a
better than 50/50 chance of a Federal Reserve rate increase
later this month.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Steve Orlofsky)