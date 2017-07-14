FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco's Ivascyn says added high-quality duration in Treasury mkt this week
July 14, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 13 hours ago

Pimco's Ivascyn says added high-quality duration in Treasury mkt this week

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Dan Ivascyn, group chief investment officer at Pacific Investment Management Co., said Friday that the Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm "added a touch of high-quality duration" in the Treasury market this week and also sold a little interest-rate volatility.

"We felt recent bearish sentiment was a bit too extreme" in the bond market as reflected in the jump in rates, Ivascyn said in a telephone interview. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Diane Craft)

