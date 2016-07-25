BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces sale of equity stake in Surgery Partners
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
NEW YORK, July 25 Pimco's group chief investment officer, Dan Ivascyn, said on Monday that the firm has been reducing its exposure to junk bonds and investment-grade corporate debt following the latest credit rally.
"Based on valuations, we went into high-yield and investment-grade before the Brexit referendum," Ivascyn said in a telephone interview. "We've seen a big, powerful rally in risk assets tied to more central bank accommodation, in the wake of Brexit." On June 23, Britain voted to leave the European Union, a process often referred to as Brexit. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Finance minister says Canada mortgage market is healthy (Adds comments from Home Capital director, Canada's finance minister)