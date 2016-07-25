(Adds quotes from Ivascyn on asset management climate, U.S.
presidential election)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, July 25 Pimco has been reducing its
exposure to junk bonds and investment-grade corporate debt
following the latest credit rally, the firm's group chief
investment officer, Dan Ivascyn, said on Monday.
"Based on valuations, we went into high-yield and
investment-grade before the Brexit referendum," Ivascyn said in
a telephone interview. "We've seen a big, powerful rally in risk
assets tied to more central bank accommodation, in the wake of
Brexit, so we are selling into it."
Britain's vote on June 23 to leave the European Union, known
as Brexit, has compounded an uncertain global economic outlook.
Ivascyn, who helps oversee $1.51 trillion at Pacific
Investment Management Co, said he's positive on housing-related
corporate credits and non-agency mortgage-backed securities
because "they still have room to move higher in price."
Last week, Newport Beach, California-based Pimco made news
when it poached Emmanuel "Manny" Roman from Man Group,
the world's biggest listed hedge fund, as its chief executive
officer.
Pimco has experienced several years of cash withdrawals in
several of its main funds, including its flagship Pimco Total
Return Fund, amid lackluster performance and executive changes.
Bill Gross, a co-founder who became known as "the Bond King"
during his years at Pimco and oversaw Total Return, left in 2014
for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
Ivascyn said the hiring of Roman, who is widely credited
with leading a turnaround at Man Group which included a raft of
big acquisitions, does not translate into a similar path for
Pimco.
"Pimco is not going on an M&A binge," Ivascyn said.
"Although Manny provides great perspective on alternative
businesses, he also appreciates the traditional business of
fixed-income at Pimco."
Ivascyn said he has communicated with several clients and
consultants about the hiring of Roman, noting it is not an
unusual practice after a leadership change.
Overall, Ivascyn said investors need to acknowledge the
changing landscape of the asset management business and expect
some consolidation. "There are many changing forces in the
financial markets as well as in asset management and we have to
be prepared," he said.
Asked about the U.S. presidential elections, Ivascyn said
Pimco's internal analysis of demographics and electoral map
indicate odds are with a Hillary Clinton victory, even though
polls continue to be fluid and "move around a lot during party
conventions," as they always do historically.
"The odds are better for a Clinton victory given internal
analysis of electoral map," Ivascyn said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)