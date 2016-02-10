BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
NEW YORK Feb 10 Pimco group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn said on Wednesday that the firm is "carefully adding" some positions in corporate credits including U.S. banks and brokers.
"We are reacting to considerable dislocation in financial markets," Ivascyn said in a telephone interview. "There is a lot of relative value and there are certain names in the banking sector that is moving a lot." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017