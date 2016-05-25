BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
NEW YORK May 25 Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said on Wednesday that he sees a better than 50-50 chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in June.
In a telephone interview, Ivascyn also said Pacific Investment Management Co is ready to pounce on volatile markets, stemming from the Fed. "When the markets overreact, you want to be aggressively buying," Ivascyn said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.