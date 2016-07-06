NEW YORK, July 6 Bond giant Pacific Investment
Management Company has hired Gene Frieda as executive vice
president and global strategist for the firm's emerging markets
and global strategies and Yacov Arnopolin as executive vice
president and EM portfolio manager.
They will both be based in Pimco's London office.
Frieda, who will work primarily with the EM team but will
also contribute to other global, country and sector strategies,
will report to Andrew Balls, managing director and chief
investment officer for global fixed income.
Arnopolin, who will focus primarily on EM external debt
strategies, will report to Michael Gomez, managing director and
head of the Emerging Markets Portfolio Management team.
"Gene and Yacov are two tremendous additions to our global
macroeconomic and emerging markets portfolio management
expertise, as their deep experience will bolster Pimco's
investment process and tap the investment opportunities we see
for clients in emerging markets," Dan Ivascyn, managing director
and Pimco's Group Chief Investment Officer, said in a statement.
Frieda joins Pimco from Moore Capital Management where he
was a partner and senior global strategist. Prior to that, he
was the Global Head of Emerging Markets Research and Strategy at
the Royal Bank of Scotland.
Prior to joining Pimco, Arnopolin was a managing director
and portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in New
York, where he helped oversee emerging market portfolios for
institutional clients such as pension funds, insurance companies
and sovereign wealth funds.
