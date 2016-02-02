(Adds total returns for Pimco Total Return Fund)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
which lost its crown as the largest bond fund in the world last
year, started 2016 with yet another round of outflows, $1.1
billion in January, illustrating the difficulty Pimco's flagship
fund is having in attracting new money.
The latest cash withdrawal follows December's positive
inflow of $1.3 billion for the fund, but that was only because
of clients' reinvestments of capital gains.
"The Pimco Total Return Fund is struggling to gather new
assets despite the strong record in 2015 and thus far in 2016,"
said Todd Rosenbluth, head of exchange-traded fund and mutual
fund research at S&P Capital IQ. "The fund remains in a penalty
box since the departure of Bill Gross despite a strong recent
yet short-term record."
Rosenbluth said the Pimco Total Return Fund was up 0.72
pecent while its Lipper Core Plus Bond peers declined 0.81
percent and the broader taxable bond universe fell 1.87 percent
in 2015.
In January, the fund was up 1.02 percent versus 0.40 percent
for peers and negative 0.03 percent for the broader universe, he
added.
It was a different story for the Pimco Income fund, which is
overseen by PIMCO Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn.
Pimco Income attracted inflows of $1.2 billion in January for a
total of $15.6 billion since the beginning of 2015, according to
Pacific Investment Management Co's website on Tuesday.
Mike Reid, Pimco spokesman, said in a statement: "Investors
have continued to be attracted to our top-performing actively
managed strategies amid recent volatility in the markets."
Gross, the legendary bond manager long known as the 'Bond
King,' exited Pimco suddenly in September 2014 for smaller rival
Janus Capital Group Inc. The Pimco Total Return Fund,
which Gross had managed since 1987, hit a peak of $292.9 billion
in assets under management in April 2013.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese, James
Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)