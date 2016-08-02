(Adds Pimco statement, paragraphs 4, 5)
NEW YORK Aug 2 Investors pulled less than $200
million in July from the Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the
largest bond funds in the world, following about $800 million of
cash withdrawals the previous month, Pimco said on its website
Tuesday.
The Pimco Income Fund, seen to many in the industry as
Pimco's new flagship fund and overseen by group Chief Investment
Officer Dan Ivascyn, posted inflows of $1.2 billion last month.
The fund has attracted a total of $23.9 billion this year and in
2015, Pimco said.
The Pimco Total Return Fund posted returns of 1.08 percent
after fees in July, outperforming the benchmark return of 0.63
percent. Through July, the Total Return Fund has posted
year-to-date returns of 5.02 percent after fees, but trails the
benchmark, which has returned 5.98 percent.
The portfolio outperformed in July because equities gained,
credit spreads tightened and Emerging Market assets performed
well, while most sovereign yield curves flattened with front-end
rates generally drifting higher, Pimco said in a statement.
"Rate strategies in both the U.S. and the eurozone (mainly
the periphery) added to performance. Holdings of TIPS were also
additive, as were the fund's non-agency MBS positions," Pimco
said. "Credit strategies including positions in financials,
municipals and dollar-denominated EM debt, all benefited
performance."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish and
David Gregorio)