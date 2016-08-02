(Adds Pimco statement, paragraphs 4, 5)

NEW YORK Aug 2 Investors pulled less than $200 million in July from the Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the largest bond funds in the world, following about $800 million of cash withdrawals the previous month, Pimco said on its website Tuesday.

The Pimco Income Fund, seen to many in the industry as Pimco's new flagship fund and overseen by group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn, posted inflows of $1.2 billion last month. The fund has attracted a total of $23.9 billion this year and in 2015, Pimco said.

The Pimco Total Return Fund posted returns of 1.08 percent after fees in July, outperforming the benchmark return of 0.63 percent. Through July, the Total Return Fund has posted year-to-date returns of 5.02 percent after fees, but trails the benchmark, which has returned 5.98 percent.

The portfolio outperformed in July because equities gained, credit spreads tightened and Emerging Market assets performed well, while most sovereign yield curves flattened with front-end rates generally drifting higher, Pimco said in a statement.

"Rate strategies in both the U.S. and the eurozone (mainly the periphery) added to performance. Holdings of TIPS were also additive, as were the fund's non-agency MBS positions," Pimco said. "Credit strategies including positions in financials, municipals and dollar-denominated EM debt, all benefited performance." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish and David Gregorio)