BRIEF-India's PVP Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 265.8 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK Jan 6 Investors pulled $3.2 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, in December, bringing last year's total cash withdrawals to $16.1 billion, Morningstar said on Friday.
The Pimco Income Fund posted net inflows of $1.5 billion last month, for a total cash inflow of $13.7 billion in 2016, Morningstar data showed. All of Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds collectively posted $1.7 billion in net outflows last month, for 2016 total cash outflows of $16.6 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
FRANKFURT/KARLSRUHE, May 30 A German academic is seeking an urgent court injunction to exempt the Bundesbank from buying billions of euros worth of bonds under the European Central Bank's stimulus programme, arguing the risks for taxpayers have become "unbearable".