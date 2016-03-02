(Adds background on Pimco's assets under management, final
paragraph)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
which last year lost its crown as the largest bond fund in the
world, bled more money in February, with cash withdrawals of
$600 million in the month.
In January, the fund had an outflow of $1.1 billion.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had $88 billion in assets under
management at the end of February, Pacific Investment Management
Co's website indicated on Wednesday. Assets had plunged to $98.5
billion in August 2015 from a peak of $293 billion in April
2013, when the mutual fund was the world's largest and run by
Pimco co-founder Bill Gross.
"February proved a challenging month for the Total Return
strategy," Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE,
said in a statement.
For the month, the Pimco Total Return Fund posted negative
returns of 0.66 percent after fees, trailing the benchmark
return of 0.71 percent. So far year-to-date through February,
the Pimco Total Return Fund has posted returns of 0.34 percent
after fees, trailing the benchmark's return of 2.1 percent.
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at
S&P Capital IQ Global Market Intelligence, said the Pimco Total
Return Fund "seems to be stuck in the penalty box from the
management change nearly 18 months ago. Investors that left
following the departure of Bill Gross may be skeptical of
returning, given the alternatives with longer records under
current management."
Gross, who became known as "the Bond King" during his years
at Pimco, left in 2014 for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc
.
Dan Ivascyn, who replaced Gross as Pimco's group chief
investment officer, continues to attract new investors to the
fund.
The Pimco Income Fund had an additional $1.2 billion of
inflows in February, bringing the total for all of 2015 and the
first two months of this year to $16.8 billion, Pimco said in
its statement.
As of Dec. 31, 2015, Pimco had $1.43 trillion assets under
management.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan
Grebler)