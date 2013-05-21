LONDON May 21 Britain has launched a campaign
to attract more investment fund money to the country, with plans
for tax breaks, cutting red tape and marketing campaigns in Asia
and the Americas.
In speeches to fund management executives on Tuesday
afternoon, Treasury ministers Sajid Javid and Greg Clark said
they aim to reverse a weakening of the UK's dominance as a
centre for the funds industry.
While London and Edinburgh are the locations for teams of
fund managers at firms such as Schroders and Aberdeen
Asset Management, more funds are domiciled in Dublin and
Luxembourg.
According to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company that tracks
the funds industry, around $1.24 trillion of mutual fund assets
are domiciled in Dublin and $2.8 trillion in Luxembourg compared
with around $1.1 trillion in the UK.
Clark said the government's strategy will focus on more
efficient and transparent taxation, while new financial watchdog
the FCA will seek to cut red tape around obtaining fund
authorisation.
"We also promise to consult closely with industry to ensure
that opportunities to minimise costs and maximise benefits are
identified and implemented," Clark said.
He also said the government will seek to promote the UK as a
fund management centre, running a marketing campaign targeting
investors in Asia and the Americas.
The government first announced in March that it was
targeting mutual fund money domiciled in Ireland and Luxembourg
with tax sweeteners.
Earlier on Tuesday, Clark told delegates at an industry
seminar in London the government plans a similar boost for
Britain's insurance industry.