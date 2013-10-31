LONDON Oct 31 British fund managers have nudged
up bond holdings to four-month highs in October and trimmed
equities on expectations that an uncertain economic backdrop in
the United States will keep interest rates low for longer.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it plans to stick to
$85 billion a month of bond purchases under the quantitative
easing (QE) programme for now, as it waits to assess the impact
on the economy of this month's 16-day government shutdown.
It added that rates will remain near zero until the jobs
picture improves, prompting traders of rate futures to bet that
rates will not rise until 2015.
A monthly survey of 14 British-based investment managers
showed average bond holdings rising to 24.4 percent, their
highest since June. Equity allocations, meanwhile, eased back to
54.1 percent from 55.2 percent the previous month, though
remaining a clear overweight.
"Now that the U.S. politicians have found a way,
temporarily, to settle their differences on the U.S. debt
ceiling and government funding, markets can begin to refocus on
the delicate balance between economic activity, employment
conditions and unwinding the monetary stimulus," said Mark
Robinson, chief investment officer at Berry Asset Management.
"It seems increasingly likely that tapering QE will begin in
early 2014, not late 2013, suggesting that we may have a more
stable backdrop for markets in the run-up to the year- end."
The increase in bond holdings comes from a low of 23 percent
in August, just before the Fed surprised markets by postponing
the reduction in stimulus expected in September.
Fed policy though was unanimously cited as the biggest risk
to portfolios, with investors concerned that an unexpectedly
early reduction in stimulus - or indeed any lack of clarity from
the central bank - would cause market volatility and could hurt
nascent economic growth.
Given such risks, corporate bonds were most consistently
listed as fixed income overweights by the funds, arguably
offering greater protection from any future interest rate rises
than sovereign paper, and also well-placed to benefit from
improvement in company prospects as economic growth picks up.
"We have ... reduced our exposure to interest rate-
sensitive fixed income and increased our allocation to cyclical
fixed income sub-sectors such as financials and high-yield,"
said Matthew Farrell, investment specialist at London & Capital.
In equities, despite signs of an economic recovery,
investors remained relatively cautious, favouring defensive
healthcare - whose revenues tend to be well-cushioned against
swings in the economic cycle.
The third quarter earnings season has offered limited
reassurance so far, with 50 percent of European companies which
have already reported missing earnings expectations, while 68
percent undershot on top-line revenues, according to StarMine in
a sign that profits continue to be buffered by cost cuts.
"Of some concern is the difficulty companies are having in
finding 'top line' growth, which suggests that despite an
unprecedented period of extremely low interest rates and
extraordinary monetary policy, economies are still finding the
going heavy," said Thomas Beckett, CIO at Psigma IM.
"We are hopeful that conditions continue to improve, but are
mindful that economies remain very sensitive to what, in the
past, might have been considered relatively minor changes in
policy and swings in confidence."
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)