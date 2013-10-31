By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Oct 31 Global investors continued to buy
into the euro zone economic recovery story in October,
increasing their exposure to both the region's equities and
bonds, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Investors boosted their holdings of euro zone equities for
the fourth month in a row to the highest since February last
year, and their bond holdings to the highest since September
2011.
Conversely, the high degree of volatility sparked by the
U.S. government shutdown and fears a breach of the country's
debt limit might trigger a default pushed investors' holdings of
U.S. bonds to the lowest since September 2011.
A total of 53 fund managers took part in the Reuters global
asset allocation poll for October, which was conducted October
16-30.
That period encompassed the unofficial Oct. 17 deadline set
by the U.S. Treasury to raise the country's borrowing limit,
which Congress met just in time. The 16-day partial government
shutdown also ended on Oct. 16.
As uncertainty surrounding the U.S. outlook increased in
October, so did the cautious optimism surrounding the euro zone
where a gradual - if bumpy - improvement will help bolster the
global economic recovery and investment climate.
"The low interest rate environment continues to be
supportive for corporate earnings and the overall economic trend
is positive despite some mixed data," said Boris Willems,
strategist at UBS Global Asset Management.
On a global level, however, investors trimmed their exposure
to equities for the first time in four months. They held 50.5
percent of their global balanced portfolio in stocks, compared
with 50.9 percent in September.
Within the equity universe, investors increased their
allocations to the euro zone to 17.7 percent from 17.3 percent,
and increased their U.S. holdings to 42.2 percent from 41.7
percent.
Fund managers' holdings of bonds inched up to 36.7 percent
from 36.6 percent in September. The regional breakdown showed a
marked divergence between the euro zone and United States.
They ramped up their euro zone holdings to 28.3 percent from
27.4 percent, but slashed their U.S. and Canadian bond holdings
to 35.6 percent from 37.5 percent. That was the biggest cut
since March last year.
The poll showed investor appetite for emerging markets held
up well, perhaps a surprise considering many of these economies
are slowing. This was most notable in emerging Europe, where
equity holdings rose to 2 percent from 1.6 percent.
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Global investors increased their exposure to U.S. equities
in October. U.S. investors trimmed their exposure to global
equities to the lowest since before the global financial crisis
began in 2007.
With stock indexes at record highs, U.S. fund managers
scaled back their recommended equity allocations to 55.9 percent
in October. At the same time, they upped their aggregate cash
weightings in balanced portfolios to 3.8 percent, the highest
since November 2012.
Japanese fund managers increased their assets allocated to
equities to a 1-1/2-year high on expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will not reduce its stimulus in the near future.
The equity holdings of 12 Japanese institutional fund
managers rose to 44.2 percent of their global balanced portfolio
from 40.0 percent.
After the Fed surprised most analysts in September by
beginning to unwind its monthly $85 billion bond-buying
programme, the forecast now is that the so-called "taper" will
start next year.
A poll of 14 British fund managers uncovered slightly more
caution. They trimmed their equity allocation to 54.1 percent
from 55.2 percent - still a clear overweight - and raised their
bond holdings to a four-month high of 24.4 percent.
"It seems increasingly likely that tapering QE will begin in
early 2014, not late 2013, suggesting that we may have a more
stable backdrop for markets in the run-up to the year- end,"
said Mark Robinson, chief investment officer at Berry Asset
Management.
Euro zone fund managers were in more bullish mood, thanks to
the twin hopes of gradual economic recovery and looser policy
from the European Central Bank.
Their holdings in euro zone bonds increased to 62.4 percent,
a level not seen since Sept. 2011, and their equity allocation
rose to 47.9 percent, the highest since January this year.
