LONDON May 30 The world's top investors cut
cash holdings this month to their lowest since November and put
money to work in risky assets, on the expectation that developed
market interest rates will remain low, Reuters polls showed on
Friday.
Property holdings and emerging market stocks and bonds were
among beneficiaries of the hunt for yield. The European Central
Bank is expected to ease monetary policy next week, and mixed
U.S. economic data have pushed back forecasts for a rise in U.S.
interest rates.
The monthly polls covering 51 leading investment houses in
the United States, Japan and Europe showed cash holdings within
the model portfolio fell to a six-month low of 5.7 percent in
May, down from 6.0 percent in April.
)
Bond holdings rose to a two-month high of 35.9 percent from
35.6 percent, while equity holdings eased to a two-month low of
50.8 percent from 51 percent.
Property holdings rose to their highest since June 2011,
though remained at a relatively modest 2 percent.
The poll was taken between May 12 and 28, when world stocks
rose to 6-1/2 year highs and investors became
less nervous about tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The U.S. S&P 500 hit record highs and emerging stocks
moved firmly into the black for the year.
"Equities...look fairly priced in valuation terms and need
firm evidence of a sustainable increase in corporate earnings to
make further significant progress," said Robert Pemberton,
investment director at HFM Columbus.
"Commercial property continues to produce solid, consistent,
low volatility returns with a low correlation to other asset
classes. It produces a regular income return at a time of
historically low bond yields and limited alternative
income-producing assets."
Within equities, investors boosted their holdings of risky
emerging markets at the expense of North American stocks.
They raised Asian stock holdings to 7 percent, their highest
since November, from 6.3 percent last month. They also added to
holdings in emerging Europe, bringing them to a four-month high
of 2.2 percent, and in Latin America, to a five-month high of
1.5 percent.
Investors cut North American equity holdings to a four-month
low of 41.5 percent but added slightly to euro zone stocks, to
18.4 percent.
The respondents lifted North American bond holdings to
two-month highs of 35.1 percent, and cut euro zone debt holdings
to 30 percent.
Emerging European bond holdings rose to their highest since
Dec 2010 at 2.2 percent, with yields comparing favourably to
debt in the neighbouring euro zone.
Investors had just under half of their fixed income
portfolios in government securities, while they had 27.7 percent
in investment grade and 12.3 percent in high-yield bonds.
But investors continue to have a large overweight position
in equities and underweight in bonds.
"The greatest risk to our global portfolios would be a
policy error of the Federal Reserve to raise rates too early,"
said Sandra Crowl, member of the investment committee at
Carmignac.
ACROSS THE WORLD
U.S. fund management firms slightly increased their stock
holdings and pared back bond allocations even as both the S&P
500 index and U.S. Treasury debt rallied.
"The (stock) market advance is getting narrow and it argues
for caution," said Alan Gayle, portfolio manager at RidgeWorth
Investments.
European fund managers slashed cash holdings to 10-month
lows and put the money into both stocks and bonds.
Among British investors, overall stock holdings fell to 53.8
percent from 55.6 percent, with money moving from North American
and UK equities to emerging markets.
Japanese fund managers increased stocks and cut bonds,
hoping that accommodative monetary policy in Europe and Japan
would underpin risk assets.
