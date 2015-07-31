(Refiles with new headline)
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 31 - Japanese fund managers increased their
holdings of stocks in model portfolios in July on expectation of
a moderate earnings recovery while they cut their allocations to
bonds to the lowest level in almost a year, a Reuters survey
showed on Friday.
A survey of seven Japanese-based fund managers, conducted
between July 21 and 24, found respondents on average wanted to
allocate 44.8 percent to stocks, matching a nine-month high hit
in May, and up from 43.4 percent in June.
Their allocation to bonds fell to 49.1 percent of their
funds, from 51.3 percent in June and the lowest level since
August, as they brace for U.S. interest rate hikes later this
year.
"On the whole, we think market conditions are positive for
stocks. But we are overweight on stocks only mildly given low
(earnings) growth and their not-so-cheap valuations," said a
fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm, who declined
to be identified due to company policy.
Sharp falls in mainland Chinese stocks since June have so
far not dented their appetite for global stocks.
Within stocks, fund managers increased Japanese equities to
48.8 percent from 36.0 percent in June, as they see Japanese
markets supported by buying from the Bank of Japan and other
public pension funds.
They also increased ex-Japan Asian stock weightings to 5.8
percent from 5.0 percent in June.
The fund managers are turning cautious to bonds as the U.S.
Federal Reserve has signalled it will start raising interest
rates later in the year - for the first time in more than a
decade.
They are reducing exposure to U.S. bonds with their
weightings on U.S. and Canadian bonds falling to 27.8 percent
from 31.5 percent in June.
On the other hand, they increased weightings on Japanese
bonds to 45.7 percent, the highest level in about three years,
from 35.3 percent, as the Bank of Japan is nowhere near ending
its stimulus with inflation still way below its target.
"On the whole, Japanese bond yields will stay low
considering the domestic economy is stagnating and the BOJ will
likely keep buying bonds," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist
at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.
