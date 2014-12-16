* 63 percent of respondents expect ECB QE in Q1 2015

* QE "slippage" could hurt European stocks - BAML analysts

* Funds favour European banks, flee oil and gas

By Sam Wilkin

LONDON, Dec 16 Fund managers increased their bets on European equities this month on growing expectations that the European Central Bank will step up its asset-buying programme to pump fresh money into the stagnant economy, a survey showed.

The monthly poll of investors by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which surveyed 214 money managers controlling more than $600 billion, showed a net 22 percent wanted to be "overweight" European equities over the next 12 months, up from net 1 percent "underweight" last month.

"With all the excitement around the ECB, allocations in European stocks have gone up to six-month highs," said Manish Kabra, a European investment strategist at the bank, on Tuesday.

Almost two-thirds of respondents to the poll saw the ECB launching quantitative easing (QE) in the first quarter of 2015, up from 41 percent last month.

Economists in a Reuters poll last week were near unanimous: 25 of 27 said the ECB would begin buying sovereign bonds within a few months, some half a decade after the Bank of England and Federal Reserve embraced QE.

ECB president Mario Draghi has argued for increased monetary stimulus, but Germany opposes full QE.

"Any policy slippage could be even more damaging than what we have seen over the last two weeks, where European stocks were down 8 percent," said Kabra.

Gilles Moëc, BAML's head of developed Europe economics, questioned whether QE could work as well in the euro zone as it did in the United States or Britain.

"I think that QE is on the way quickly; I'm not as enthusiastic or as confident whether it is going to lift inflation expectations and growth in the euro area," he said.

"We have already seen since 2012 quite a massive drop in peripheral (euro government bond) yields, without any major impact on borrowing rates to the corporate sector."

Funds increased their positioning in European banks to net 13 percent overweight, compared to net 3 percent underweight last month, the poll showed, as managers expected the financial sector to be among the main beneficiaries of extra liquidity.

Falling oil prices drove funds away from the oil and gas sector, which Kabra said was at its lowest reading since the poll began in 2003, even though respondents saw oil at its most undervalued since April 2009.

"The bold and contrarian should go long oil and gas, and short European banks where allocations have increased," he said. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)