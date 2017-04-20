(Adds quotes on Federal Reserve)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, April 20 PGIM Fixed Income senior
portfolio manager Greg Peters said on Thursday that he has been
reducing his overweight position in junk bonds because the
"risk-reward is just not favorable."
Peters, who helps oversee more than $100 billion in
multi-sector fixed-income portfolios at PGIM Fixed Income, said
after high-yield's huge run-up late last year and into 2017,
junk bonds no longer offer ample value.
Even so, "I’m not bearish, per se, of high yield, but we
have taken it down" in our portfolios, Peters said.
He said the group is taking on a defensive posture and
holding on to double-B credits because they have "a really good
carry component to it."
Investment-grade investors who are reaching for yield buy
the double-B-level credits, while junk bond investors who no
longer want to hold triple-C credits in a weak market want to
purchase the double-B credits as well.
"So you have this kind of unique characteristic in the
double-B market that allows you to do well in lots of different
cycles," Peters said.
Peters, the former Morgan Stanley chief global asset
strategist who sounded an early alarm about the 2008 financial
crisis, said he also is shorting German two-year bonds, also
known as Schatz, because they have become "really, really,
really rich."
At the top of Peters' worry list is concern that Federal
Reserve policymakers would "hike us into recession," given the
U.S. central bank is looking to raise interest rates as well as
reduce its balance sheet.
This week, Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said
winding down the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, if started
soon and done very gradually, should not have much effect on the
central bank's plans to raise interest rates.
But Peters said the tightening cycle is in unchartered
territory because of "the challenge of never having to
experience this before."
