BOSTON Oct 30 U.S. municipal bond funds with at
least 5 percent exposure to Puerto Rico debt have experienced an
$8.3 billion decline in their net assets in 2013, according to
Lipper Inc data.
The 16.3 percent decline from $50.6 billion at the end of
2012 comes as U.S. and state regulators investigate whether the
funds adequately disclosed their exposure to Puerto Rico.
Muni bond funds with less than 5 percent exposure have
declined only 10 percent to $476.5 billion, according to Lipper.
The Caribbean island's chronic fiscal deficits have rattled
a corner of the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market, which
also is absorbing Detroit's fall into bankruptcy.
Municipal bond investors have pulled money from U.S. mutual
funds as Puerto Rico bond prices have plummeted. Those two
factors have contributed to the decline in net assets.
"They are the scaredy cats of the bond world," said William
Larkin, a portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management.
"These are typically wealthy people who are sensitive to
changes as they manage their tax problems and rely on tax-exempt
muni bonds for their income."
The S&P Municipal Bond Puerto Rico Index is down 15.25
percent this year, a barometer of how falling bond prices have
weighed on U.S. mutual funds, among the top buyers of the debt.
Municipal bond funds with at least 5 percent exposure to
Puerto Rico have posted a negative return of 5.07 percent this
year. Funds with less than 5 percent exposure are off just 0.69
percent, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Meanwhile, net assets at some municipal bond funds with
Puerto Rico exposure have declined more than 30 percent during
the first nine months of this year, according to Lipper.
One of the worst hit has been the $29 million Hancock
Horizon Mississippi Tax-Free Income Fund.
Launched in 2011 as a way to invest in Mississippi and its
local communities, the fund has about 11 percent of its assets
in Puerto Rico bonds, according to Lipper. The fund's net assets
have declined 35 percent this year, according to Lipper.
Hancock Horizon did not return telephone calls seeking
comment.
A major issuer on the United States municipal bond market,
Puerto Rico has $70 billion in outstanding debt that has been
very popular with investors and fund managers because it is
exempt from federal, state and local taxes. Investors pulled
more than $6.5 billion from municipal bond funds in September,
with at least $500 million coming out of the 20 funds with the
greatest exposure to Puerto Rico, according to Morningstar.
OppenheimerFunds, a unit of MassMutual Life Insurance Co,
has been one of the most aggressive investors in Puerto Rico
debt and its portfolio managers make no apologies for their
strategy.
They say Puerto Rico's fiscal conditions are better now than
they have been in the past six years. They also say investors
and media reports have looked past some significant protections
provided by Puerto Rico.
Its constitution, for example, gives first priority to debt
service on general obligation bonds and guaranteed debt.
"This means that if available general fund revenues were
ever insufficient to cover all expenses, debt service on these
types of securities would be paid first, before any other
disbursement - including pensions or essential services,"
OppenheimerFunds noted in recent commentary for investors.