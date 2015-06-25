* Technology, regulation squeezing profits
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 25 Fund managers and investment
professionals face a harder slog for less money as competition
from the technology sector and mounting regulation squeeze easy
profits, the head of the CFA Institute said on Thursday.
Change should however be welcomed as a chance to correct the
excesses of an industry that is still too opaque when it comes
to charging clients, said Paul Smith, chief of the organisation
whose "Chartered Financial Analyst" (CFA) accreditation is seen
as the gold standard for everyone from wealth advisors to Wall
Street analysts.
A five-year run of virtually uninterrupted stock-market
gains in the U.S. and Europe has boosted assets under management
but done little to lift margins for stock-pickers, who have both
underperformed and lost market share to cheaper alternatives
like exchange-traded funds designed to track indexes.
The rise of automated investment services - or
"robo-advisers" - harnessing technology and data is likely to
keep up the pressure. Beyond the growing number of upstarts like
WealthFront and Betterment, more traditional brokerage firms
like Charles Schwab have also turned to algorithms.
"(Technology) is changing the industry. People can see
they're not going to make as much money as they used to (and
will) work harder for less," Smith told a press briefing in
London's financial district.
"The whole drift of regulation is that it's harder to make
money in the financial world," he added.
While Smith said that the wider public image of the
investment industry had been unfairly tarnished in the post-2008
global banking backlash, he acknowledged the industry had not
done itself any favours when it came to fees.
"Have we provided fairly priced products that the public
needs? I think the answer is we haven't," he said.
Charges paid by investors are in regulators' sights and the
UK Financial Conduct Authority is to launch a market study on
asset management to review fees. European regulators are also
finalising proposals to curb fund managers' ability to pay for
research using commissions that are charged to the end client.
