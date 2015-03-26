(Refiles to amend headline)
By Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop
LONDON, March 26 Funds that mimic strategies
used by active managers for a fraction of the cost could be
forced to carry a health warning by regulators who are concerned
they may pose greater risks than are being disclosed.
The so-called "smart-beta" funds use formulas to decide when
to buy and sell stocks and bonds on a semi-regular basis as
opposed to blindly tracking an underlying index or being more
actively run on a daily basis.
Fund tracker Morningstar, which calls the funds 'strategic
beta', estimates the industry has quadrupled assets to near $400
billion since 2010. Add private mandates and the total is nearly
$1 trillion, money manager Lyxor estimates.
The reason is clear. "Smart" funds can charge between a
quarter and half the fees of actively managed funds.
However, their popularity has now caught the eye of
regulators in Europe and in the United States who are looking at
the potential risks they pose, which could lead to new rules and
greater disclosures.
The U.S. market watchdog said it would "review" the market
this year to see how market volatility affects the funds'
performance and regulators in the European Union flagged
additional concerns with how the funds are constructed.
The funds shuffle holdings to capture the replicable parts
of a strategy which don't involve a manager's particular skill
or emotional bias, a kind of half-way house between a passive
and actively managed fund.
That could mean, for example, buying high-dividend-yielding
stocks, selling overvalued and buying undervalued stocks or
re-creating the trades of certain hedge funds.
But such strategies could leave a fund unbalanced.
We "have concerns around the level of transparency and risk
disclosures," said Patrick Armstrong, senior expert of financial
innovation at the European Securities and Markets Authority.
"Alternative index strategies may introduce potential factor
biases or concentration risk in a portfolio that an investor may
not be fully aware of," he added.
Regulators are also concerned because large institutions
such as pension funds are increasingly looking to such funds as
a cheaper and relatively safe way to access the equity market
and improve returns after the financial crisis led to a drop in
bond yields.
One sought after strategy is 'minimum variance', which
involves buying stocks with low volatility, said Laurence
Wormald, head of buy-side risk research at Sungard, although as
the assets become more popular, they can become volatile.
"Crowding and herding is the big problem with smart-beta,"
said Wormald.
"The illusion of being able to permanently depress the risk
on equities through smart-beta or minimum-variance strategies
has been very, very appealing, and a lot of money has piled in,
but that delusion cannot be kept up because it's based on a
strategy that doesn't work when the crowd arrives," he said.
Regulators worry the methodology used to create some funds,
the testing used to show how they would fare at periods of
market stress and the way risks are disclosed to investors is
uneven.
HEDGE FUNDS NEXT?
Regulators are currently just looking at the plain vanilla
end of smart-beta - which account for the bulk of industry
assets - but demand is growing to create funds using more exotic
formulas to copy strategies similar to hedge funds.
"It's very early days in applying that technology to create
alternative strategies. It is growing fast but it's growing fast
from a very small base," said Chris Brightman, chief investment
officer at smart-beta fund provider Research Affiliates.
"Once you move away from a long-only, unlevered portfolio to
using derivatives and leverage in a strategy, you are absolutely
introducing additional risks that need to be managed," he said.
Goldman Sachs, for example, in December sought the
regulatory nod to launch 11 alternative beta funds, five of
which sought to replicate hedge fund returns, while IndexIQ,
whose funds aim to clone hedge fund gains, recorded a 46 percent
jump in assets to $1.6 billion last year.
Academic research papers have identified more than 350
factors that can be used to create 'smart beta' funds, making
such investments difficult to monitor for regulators and
investors alike.
"It's a legitimate area for research and to invest, but some
of these things are becoming more and more opaque," said Andrew
Herberts, head of private investment management UK for Thomas
Miller.
