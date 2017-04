BOSTON Oct 1 Activist investment firm Relational Investors plans to relaunch its main fund next year with new portfolio management as founder Ralph Whitworth battles health issues, a source said.

The $6 billion firm plans to liquidate by the end of 2015 the current portfolio, which was managed by Whitworth before he took a medical leave of absence in July.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis)