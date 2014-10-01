(Adds quotes, background)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 1 Activist investment firm
Relational Investors plans to relaunch its main fund next year
under new portfolio management, as co-founder Ralph Whitworth
battles health issues, a source familiar with the fund said on
Wednesday.
The $6 billion firm plans to liquidate the current portfolio
by the end of 2015 before relaunching it with many of the same
holdings, according to the source, who suggested the move may be
a way to get around a so-called "key man" provision that governs
how a fund is managed.
A Relational official declined to comment.
Relational stopped making new investments in July after
Whitworth stepped down to deal with a recurrence of throat
cancer. Relational co-founder David Batchelder has been running
the existing fund since Whitworth stepped aside.
No further details were available about who will manage the
new fund once it is launched, but the source said that
Whitworth, 58, and Batchelder, 65, would be its co-chairmen.
The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Whitworth is well respected in the close-knit activist
investment community for his ability to push for change at
companies where he has taken a big position such as getting rid
of underperforming chief executives or engineering sales.
Over the years he has sat on many corporate boards including
Home Depot, where he paved the way for former CEO Robert
Nardelli's departure, and Genzyme, where he pushed for the
company to sell itself to Sanofi.
Most recently he was the interim chair at Hewlett-Packard
but stepped aside in July when he also took the leave of
absence from his own firm.
There is no estimated date when Whitworth may return,
something which has sparked worries among investors, some of
whom had taken to referring to the firm as "Ralph's show."
Several other activist investors said that Relational
clients would likely give the firm six months before making
decisions on whether to stay invested in the fund.
For institutional investors like pension funds the person at
the top is often critical and if fund documents include a key
man provision as they do at Relational, these investors are
often released from their obligations to stay invested for a
certain length of time.
"If investors believe Whitworth was responsible for all the
decisions then it will be difficult to retain a large percent of
the assets. However if they view it as a team approach it is
much more likely that investors will stay," said Don
Steinbrugge, managing partner at investment consulting firm
Agecroft Partners.
Relational counts big pension funds among its investors,
including California Public Employees' Retirement System, for
which it manages more than $1 billion, and California State
Teachers' Retirement System.
At the end of June, San Diego-based Relational's biggest
investments included Hewlett Packard, SPX Corp and
Mondelez.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Cynthia Osterman)