(Adds details about target-date fund strategies in fourth
paragraph)
By Jessica Toonkel
Dec 8 A fast-growing segment of U.S. retirement
plans is using hedge-fund type strategies to bet a small but
increasing slice of their assets.
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager,
and Manning & Napier are among the managers that use strategies
such as shorting stocks and trading derivatives in their
target-date funds. J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Voya
Investment Management are considering adding similar strategies,
executives told Reuters.
A hedge-fund style can be more expensive and riskier than
just buying stocks and bonds, and workers may not fully realize
their exposure, retirement consultants said. On the other hand,
they can act as a shock absorber to events like the 2008
financial crisis.
Target-date funds, where these strategies are being used,
have more than doubled their assets to $701 billion since 2010,
according to Morningstar. U.S. legislation in 2006 allowed
employers to automatically enroll employees into these funds, a
default feature that has spurred asset growth.
In a target-date fund, retirement savers choose or are
placed in a fund based on their expected retirement year and the
portfolio adjusts its mix of assets, which traditionally were
stocks and bonds, to become less risky over time.
About 41 percent of 401(k) plan participants invest in
target-date funds, compared with 20 percent five years ago,
according to the SPARK Institute, a Washington DC-based
retirement plan lobbyist.
As of December 2013, 14 percent of target date fund managers
had allocations to hedge fund strategies, up from 10.5 percent
three years ago, according to retirement plan consultant Callan
Associates.
The median target date fund allocation to hedge fund
strategies rose to 5 percent in 2013, from 1.86 percent in 2011.
Many target date funds saw their performance plummet during
the financial crisis because they were too heavily exposed to
stocks and are turning to hedge strategies to prevent that from
happening again, said Lori Lucas, defined contribution practice
leader for retirement plan for Callan.
Meanwhile, these funds' expenses have risen. A 2050 target
date fund with a 5 percent allocation to hedge funds carries a
60 basis point expense ratio, nine basis higher than an average
target date fund, according to Callan. That would add about $450
a year in fees to a retirement account containing $500,000.
Asset managers say the true value of adding alternative
strategies, which are designed to protect investors from
downside risk, will not prove itself fully until equity markets
stumble.
"These strategies have not helped in the bull market but
tough times will be the litmus test," said Jeff Coons, president
and co-director of research at Manning & Napier, which manages
about $50 billion, including about $768 million in target date
funds.
Last summer, Rochester, New York-based Manning & Napier's
target date funds began trading fixed income futures contracts
to hedge against interest rate risk, as well as stock option
calls and puts on stocks it holds in its portfolios to hedge
against equity market volatility.
Employers with 401(k) plans and the advisers who serve them
worry that these additions mean more complexity.
"How are we supposed to evaluate and monitor these
investments?" said Don Stone, director of defined contribution
strategy and product development for Pavilion Advisory Group,
which advises 401(k) plans. "The fact is it is hard and there
has to be a certain level of trust in the managers."
ADDING ALTERNATIVES
Mutual funds using hedge fund strategies have grown in
popularity since the financial crisis and had $158 billion in
assets as of October, up from $37.6 billion at year-end 2008,
according to Morningstar.
When average investors assess how risky their target date
funds are, however, most just look at the allocation to equity
versus fixed income, said Jim Lauder, portfolio manager of Wells
Fargo's Advantage Dow Jones Target Date Funds, which are
index-based.
By adding hedge-like strategies to its target date funds,
firms like BlackRock expect they are reducing the risks of their
portfolios.
Over the past 12 months, BlackRock has added alternative
strategies to its $200 million Lifepath Active target date
funds. The funds' allocation to hedge fund strategies rises as
the investor gets closer to retirement, with the current maximum
percentage allocated to them "in the high teens," said Dagmar
Nikles, head of investment strategy for BlackRock's U.S. and
Canada defined contribution group.
BlackRock has offset any added expense through other
enhancements to the funds. As such, the overall expense of the
funds hasn't risen and is below average.
Manning & Napier bought a team of portfolio managers earlier
in the year that specializes in managed futures and wanted to
add the capability to its target funds. The goal is to protect
investors at or near retirement from interest-rate risk, Coons
said.
Still, the average 401(k) plan participant does not have
access to these kinds of strategies because employers will not
offer them.
Jim Phillips, president of Retirement Resources, a Peabody,
Massachusetts-based firm that advises 401(k) plans with $50
million to $100 million in assets, said employers don't want to
offer hedge fund strategies to their workers as stand-alone
investments. The fear is that employees would put all of their
retirement savings into those strategies.
He said he welcomes the addition of hedge fund strategies as
a piece of target-date fund portfolios.
"It is really the only sensible way to give these investors
exposure to alternative investing," Phillips said.
More target date funds may add these investments once the
current bull market comes to a close.
New York-based Voya is holding off because there is no rush
given the strong equities market, said Paul Zemsky, CIO of
multi-asset strategies. The average alternative mutual fund has
returned 2.3 percent over the past year, compared to the average
equity fund, which has returned 10.55 percent, according to
Morningstar
"You are really putting a lot of faith in the skill of the
portfolio manager when you choose these funds," Zemsky said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel, Editing by Tim McLaughlin and
John Pickering)