WASHINGTON, June 1 A leading mutual fund trade
group is asking U.S. regulators to pressure their international
counterparts to abandon efforts to draft criteria that could be
used by countries to designate large funds as systemically
risky.
In a May 28 letter made public on Monday, Investment Company
Institute President Paul Schott Stevens told the heads of the
U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange
Commission they need to "redirect" efforts by an international
body of regulators to impose tougher rules on large funds.
At the heart of the ICI's concerns are efforts by the
Financial Stability Board (FSB), the Group of 20 economies'
regulatory task force, to reduce systemic risk by asset
managers.
A working group within the FSB led by Federal Reserve
Governor Daniel Tarullo is drawing up a list of criteria to
determine which large funds should come under stricter
supervision.
A deadline for public comments on its latest proposal ended
Friday.
The insurance and asset management industries have been
critical of the FSB and fear that the U.S. Financial Stability
Oversight Council may be too influenced by the FSB's work.
The FSOC is a U.S. body led by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
Its members include Fed Chair Janet Yellen and SEC Chair Mary Jo
White.
The FSOC has the power to designate large non-banks as
systemic, a tag that imposes greater regulation.
The FSOC previously designated several large insurers such
as Prudential and American International Group,
after the FSB named them in a list of systemically important
insurance companies.
The FSOC currently is reviewing products and activities by
asset managers, and many fear large funds could be next in line
for designation.
The ICI complained in its letter that the FSB is wrongfully
focused on fund size, which results in singling out mostly U.S.
funds.
It also says it is "troubled" that the Fed's Tarullo is
leading the FSB's efforts, noting it could be used to "exert
multilateral influence" on the FSOC.
"I don't think this is simply a drill. I think it is a live
fire exercise that is intended to result in designation," the
ICI's Stevens said in an interview on Monday.
The ICI also warned that U.S. regulators are not permitted
to adopt any rules that are deemed "arbitrary and capricious" -
a legal requirement for U.S. rule-making that industry groups
have often used successfully to beat back financial regulations
in court.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan Grebler)