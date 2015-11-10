BOSTON Nov 10 Two high-profile funds at
Fidelity Investments have cut the value of their stake in
Snapchat by 25 percent, just months after initial investments in
the high-flying tech company, according to recent disclosures by
the Boston-based company.
The Financial Times on Tuesday first reported the reduced
valuation of Snapchat by Fidelity. Snapchat, which allows its
more than 100 million users to send messages that disappear in
seconds, is considered one of Silicon Valley's most highly
valued startups. As of May, the messaging app company was valued
at $16 billion.
The Fidelity Growth Company Fund, run by portfolio
manager Steve Wymer, reported holding $10.37 million worth of
Snapchat at the end of September. The investment, made in late
March, only accounts for 0.028 percent of the fund's assets.
That stake, however, values Snapchat at $22.91 a share, down
from $30.72 a share in previous fund disclosures.
The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owned $15.1
million worth of Snapchat at the end of September, down from the
$20.312 million disclosed previously.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)