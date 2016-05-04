By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK May 4 Stanley Druckenmiller, chief
executive of Duquesne Family Office LLC, said on Wednesday he is
bearish on the U.S. stock market, given the negative impact of
the U.S. Federal Reserve and China's monetary policies on global
growth.
Druckenmiller, who acquired expertise in making global bets
on interest rates and currencies while working at Soros Fund
Management, said at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York
that declining global growth suggests that stocks are just
starting to bear the brunt of Fed and Chinese policy.
"The myopic policy makers have no endgame. They stumble from
one short-term fiscal or monetary stimulus to the next, despite
overwhelming evidence that they only produce an ephemeral 'sugar
high' and grow unproductive debt that impedes long-term growth,"
Druckenmiller said. "The chickens are now coming home to roost."
Druckenmiller said the bull market in U.S. equities is
"exhausting itself" and that the Fed's easy money policies have
led to an increase in leverage and a tendency on the part of
businesses to move forward with share buybacks and mergers
instead of capital expenditures.
Druckenmiller, who has criticized the Fed's easy money
policies at past Sohn investment conferences, said the Fed's
policy of keeping interest rates low and focusing on near-term
risks was "raising the odds of the economic tail risk they are
trying to avoid."
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged last week but signaled
confidence in the U.S. economic outlook, leaving the door open
to a increase in June. Fed policymakers currently project two
rate hikes in 2016, compared with the four increases they
expected in December.
The U.S. central bank raised interest rates for the first
time in nearly a decade last December. The Fed had kept interest
rates near zero since December 2008 to stimulate the economy
following the financial crisis.
Druckenmiller also took aim at China's stimulus policies,
saying they had led to an "extremely toxic cocktail" that would
increase the country's already high debt burdens and hurt the
global economy.
"This lack of investment and a slowing of the Chinese
economy will remove a major cylinder from the engine of world
growth," Druckenmiller said.
A source familiar with Druckenmiller's thinking said the
investor was long gold and short U.S. equities, although he
merely hinted at his bullish stance on the metal during his
presentation at the conference.
Druckenmiller closed down his Duquesne Capital Management in
2010.
