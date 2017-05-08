NEW YORK May 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital,
said on Monday that investors should buy the iShares MSCI
Emerging Markets exchange-traded fund, short an ETF
tracking the S&P 500, and leverage it one time.
Gundlach, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New
York City, also called passive investing a "myth" and said he
was neither bullish nor bearish on the dollar but that the view
that tighter Federal Reserve policy necessarily means a stronger
greenback was incorrect. Gundlach also said he opened a Twitter
account under the handle "@TruthGundlach."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)