* Hong Kong campaigns on track for six-year high
* Muddy Waters, GeoInvesting reveal short ideas at Sohn
Conference
* Muddy Waters founder Block in rare public Hong Kong
appearance
* Short sellers say market manipulation make HK stocks
targets
* Companies increasingly pushing back with rebuttals, PR
campaigns
By Michelle Price and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, June 7 Activist investors who have
made their names and fortunes exposing fraud at overseas-listed
Chinese companies signalled a ratcheting up of short-sell
campaigns in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as they revealed their
latest bets against China-based firms.
Short-sell campaigns have gained pace in Hong Kong in recent
years, with an uptick that investors say underscores persistent
problems with governance, disclosure and specifically market
manipulation, which they say is not being tackled by regulators.
Carson Block, founder of research firm Muddy Waters, and
GeoInvesting co-founder Dan David outlined their new positions
to a packed audience of hedge fund managers and bankers in the
city, sending the shares of targeted firms tumbling.
The short-sell positions unveiled brings the number of such
campaigns against Hong Kong companies to at least seven this
year, putting 2017 on track for a potential six-year high,
according to Activist Insight data.
Block shot to fame using his own money to bet that shares in
Chinese companies he believed were overvalued would fall. A
report from Muddy Waters accusing Toronto-listed Sino-Forest
Corp. of fraud in 2011 prompted a regulatory investigation, and
the company filed for bankruptcy in 2012. More recently he has
targeted China's Huishan Dairy.
Block, whose presence this year made for standing-room only
at the Sohn Hong Kong Investment Conference, said he had a short
position in sofa-maker Man Wah Holdings, which he
accused of financial irregularities including inflated profit
margins. The company's stock fell more than 15 percent before
being halted.
David, who last month targeted property and healthcare
company Fullshare Holdings, presented his short
position on Dali Foods Group, which he accused of
suspect finances including inconsistencies in its tax filings.
Shares in the company fell more than 7 percent.
Representatives for Man Wah Holdings and Dali Food Groups
could not immediately be reached for comment.
FACE TIME
Block moved from Hong Kong to California in 2012 after
receiving death threats, and since then public appearances by
top short sellers in the city have been rare.
Along with peers such as Jon Carnes of Alfred Little, Block
helped wipe more than $21 billion off the value of U.S.-listed
Chinese companies during the first wave of such campaigns
between 2009 to 2011, with several targets ultimately delisted.
Since then, Block and other new arrivals to the scene
including Anonymous Analytics, Gotham City and most recently
Blazing Research, have set their sights on Chinese firms listed
in Hong Kong, where they say loose rules and poor enforcement
continues to allow dodgy companies to thrive.
In particular, Hong Kong's low free float requirement of
just 25 percent makes it easy for listed companies to manipulate
their own stock price, attracting short-sellers who screen for
irregular trading activity as a major red flag, they said.
"We don't think there are more pure frauds out there than
before. However, there are noticeably more manipulated stocks
out there, and that's just going to attract attention,"
Anonymous Analytics, which made its name targeting Tianhe
Chemicals Group in 2014, said in an email. "Hong Kong
needs to do something about this problem."
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has
said stamping out malfeasance by public companies is a top
priority, while former SFC chief Martin Wheatley told the Sohn
Conference, a charitable event that raises money to fight
childhood cancer, that short-sellers were helping to keep
companies in check.
The Hong Kong stock exchange, meanwhile, now requires
companies to quickly address allegations - making for more
protracted campaigns as the companies and short-sellers swap
public rebuttals.
Chinese companies, notoriously opaque and historically
inclined to intimidate short-sellers, are fighting back through
public relations campaigns, hiring corporate communications
consultants and openly engaging with the press.
The management of Credit China Fintech Holdings
and AAC Technologies Holdings, both held open press
briefings to discuss allegations made against them last month by
Anonymous Analytics and Gotham City respectively - a rare event.
These public rebuttals do seem to help the share price, say
short sellers and corporate communications executives. But it is
unclear how long for.
"Although these active responses may show confidence of
management, institutional and professional investors will only
evaluate a company based on arguments and evidence," Blazing
Research, an anonymous new research firm that recently targeted
Cogobuy Group, said in an email.
"These public rebuttals may only be effective to persuade
retails investors."
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Alex
Richardson)