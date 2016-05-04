(Adds xxx) NEW YORK, May 4 Hedge fund billionaire investor Larry Robbins on Wednesday kicked off the year's most prominent investment conference by laying out the case that hedge fund investors do not focus on the short term, pointing to his long positions in ThermoFisher Scientific Inc and VCA Inc . Below is a table listing some of the hedge fund managers who have spoken, or will speak, at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, in order of appearance, and the investment ideas they picked to present to the audience: INVESTOR FIRM STOCK/BOND/CU NOTES RRENCY Larry Robbins Glenview Bullish on He is positive on Capital Anthem Inc Anthem and sees Management LLC the company as a valuable asset because of its Cigna acquisition, which is likely to close soon. Carson Block Muddy Waters Short the Block says the Capital LLC Bank of the bank cannot Ozarks Inc sustain its earnings growth and that loan losses will occur in a downturn. John Khoury Long Pond Hyatt Hotels He says lodging Capital, LP Corp is the most out of favor real estate sector and that Hyatt is insulated from Airbnb competition. Chamath Social Capital Amazon.com He says growth of Palihapitiya LP Inc Amazon Prime is just beginning and sees Amazon as a $3 trillion company in next 10 years. Jeffrey Smith Starboard Depomed Inc He says drugmaker Value LP and Depomed should be WestRock Co an attractive target for an acquisition. Richard Deitz VR Capital Greek banks He says Greek Group Ltd banks will be over-capitalized in two years, returning 25 percent of capital to shareholders. Stanley Duquesne Gold He says the Fed Druckenmiller Family Office has no end game LLC and is raising the odds of the economic talk risk it is trying to avoid. Jeffrey DoubleLine Sell Utility He says yield on Gundlach Capital LP Index, go utilities is long mortgage "puny." REITs Zachary PointState Long U.S. He says Saudi Schreiber Capital LP dollar, Arabian Monetary Mexican peso, Agency's balance Russian sheet is ruble; Short "overstated and Saudi Arabian misunderstood." riyal Adam Fisher Commonwealth Shorting He says Opportunity Japanese Commonwealth Capital GP LLC interest owns five-year rates and Japanese long European government bonds. interest rates David Einhorn Greenlight Short He says Capital Inc Caterpillar Caterpillar has Inc , more to go before Long General bottoming in Motors Co 2018 at EPS of $2. James Chanos Kynikos Short MTN He says Nigeria Associates LP Group Ltd is in bad shape because of oil dependence, corruption, terrorist threats. MTN Group is dependent on declining revenues from Nigeria. (Reporting By Sam Forgione, David Randall, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)