(Adds xxx)
NEW YORK, May 4 Hedge fund billionaire investor
Larry Robbins on Wednesday kicked off the year's most prominent
investment conference by laying out the case that hedge fund
investors do not focus on the short term, pointing to his long
positions in ThermoFisher Scientific Inc and VCA Inc
.
Below is a table listing some of the hedge fund managers who
have spoken, or will speak, at the Sohn Investment Conference in
New York, in order of appearance, and the investment ideas they
picked to present to the audience:
INVESTOR FIRM STOCK/BOND/CU NOTES
RRENCY
Larry Robbins Glenview Bullish on He is positive on
Capital Anthem Inc Anthem and sees
Management LLC the company as a
valuable asset
because of its
Cigna
acquisition,
which is likely
to close soon.
Carson Block Muddy Waters Short the Block says the
Capital LLC Bank of the bank cannot
Ozarks Inc sustain its
earnings growth
and that loan
losses will occur
in a downturn.
John Khoury Long Pond Hyatt Hotels He says lodging
Capital, LP Corp is the most out
of favor real
estate sector and
that Hyatt is
insulated from
Airbnb
competition.
Chamath Social Capital Amazon.com He says growth of
Palihapitiya LP Inc Amazon Prime is
just beginning
and sees Amazon
as a $3 trillion
company in next
10 years.
Jeffrey Smith Starboard Depomed Inc He says drugmaker
Value LP and Depomed should be
WestRock Co an attractive
target for an
acquisition.
Richard Deitz VR Capital Greek banks He says Greek
Group Ltd banks will be
over-capitalized
in two years,
returning 25
percent of
capital to
shareholders.
Stanley Duquesne Gold He says the Fed
Druckenmiller Family Office has no end game
LLC and is raising
the odds of the
economic talk
risk it is trying
to avoid.
Jeffrey DoubleLine Sell Utility He says yield on
Gundlach Capital LP Index, go utilities is
long mortgage "puny."
REITs
Zachary PointState Long U.S. He says Saudi
Schreiber Capital LP dollar, Arabian Monetary
Mexican peso, Agency's balance
Russian sheet is
ruble; Short "overstated and
Saudi Arabian misunderstood."
riyal
Adam Fisher Commonwealth Shorting He says
Opportunity Japanese Commonwealth
Capital GP LLC interest owns five-year
rates and Japanese
long European government bonds.
interest
rates
David Einhorn Greenlight Short He says
Capital Inc Caterpillar Caterpillar has
Inc , more to go before
Long General bottoming in
Motors Co 2018 at EPS of
$2.
James Chanos Kynikos Short MTN He says Nigeria
Associates LP Group Ltd is in bad shape
because of oil
dependence,
corruption,
terrorist
threats. MTN
Group is
dependent on
declining
revenues from
Nigeria.
(Reporting By Sam Forgione, David Randall, Svea Herbst-Bayliss
and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)