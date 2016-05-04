NEW YORK May 4 Larry Robbins and other prominent hedge fund managers speaking at an industry conference on Wednesday laid out some of their best ideas, but their stock picks, including Amazon.com Inc and Hyatt Hotels Corp , barely reacted to the endorsements.

The remarks come as the hedge fund industry has come under fire for hefty fees, sluggish returns and even a lack of talent.

Robbins, who has fallen on hard times with heavy losses early this year and last year, kicked off the Sohn Investment Conference, an annual charitable event that raises money for pediatric cancer, with a confession and warning.

He said he would not be offering new and actionable ideas and that his picks from last year, including drug companies AbbVie Inc and Brookdale Senior Living Inc, were still good bets.

"While hedge funds play dodgeball, investors go tubing," he said, warning investors to stop getting caught up in waves of fear about growth in China, oil prices, public anger about drug pricing and the coming U.S. presidential election.

Some 3,000 hedge fund managers and investors crowded into Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in New York, spreading arms and legs to be patted down by security as protesters shouted at them from across the street.

The mood was darker than usual, with the hedge funds down, on average, 1.5 percent this year and some, including Robbins', off much more. The broader stock market is up roughly 1 percent. Investors, too, seemed unimpressed by many of the speaker's picks, with stocks such as Amazon.com barely moving after being named a top investment pick.

Carson Block, whose Muddy Waters Capital has built a reputation of uncovering fraudulent businesses, laid out a bet against the Bank of the Ozarks Inc, saying the Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank was making outsized loans relative to its assets and was too heavily concentrated in real estate lending.

The bank has an "ass-backward business model," Block said to laughter as the stock price fell. But it soon pared losses.

John Khoury, who runs Long Pond Capital, pitched Hyatt, saying the hotel chain's high-end business and leisure travelers would protect it from competition from home-sharing company Airbnb. He said he did not endorse the entire hotel industry, but Hyatt's stock price moved little, inching only modestly into positive territory.

Amazon, a huge hit in 2015, failed to move higher after Chamath Palihapitiya, who runs venture capital firm Social Capital, pitched it. The company will be a $3 trillion company by 2025 he said, saying that its subscription service Amazon Prime is just beginning to find favor with customers.

While fund managers mingled over coffee and cookies during intermission, protesters calling themselves Hedge Clippers said in an open letter to Sohn management that some of its billionaire guests and presenters are causing cancer by investing in companies that pollute and bankrolling political candidates who are denying the impact of climate change. (Additional reporting by David Randall, Trevor Hunnicutt and Sam Forgione; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)