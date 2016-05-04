(Updates with David Einhorn, Jim Chanos' picks)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and David Randall
NEW YORK May 4 Against a backdrop of slower
economic growth, prominent hedge fund managers, including Larry
Robbins, Stanley Druckenmiller and David Einhorn, said it will
take longer for stocks to rise and laid out best ideas that
markets barely reacted to.
The remarks come as the hedge fund industry has come under
fire for hefty fees, sluggish returns and even a lack of talent.
Robbins, whose Glenview Capital Management LLC has fallen on
hard times with heavy losses early this year and last, kicked
off the Sohn Investment Conference, an annual charitable event
that raises money for pediatric cancer, with a confession and
warning.
There would be no new and actionable ideas but his picks
from last year, including drug companies AbbVie Inc
and Brookdale Senior Living Inc, were still good bets,
he said.
"While hedge funds play dodgeball, investors go tubing," he
said, warning investors to stop getting caught up in waves of
fear about growth in China, oil prices, public anger over drug
pricing and the coming U.S. presidential election.
Stanley Druckenmiller, who now runs Duquesne Capital and
rose to fame for engineering George Soros's bet against the
British pound, hinted that it was time to short stocks and go
long gold at a time central bankers were failing to act
appropriately.
And Carson Block, whose Muddy Waters Capital has built a
reputation of uncovering fraudulent businesses, laid out a bet
against the Bank of the Ozarks Inc, saying the Little
Rock, Arkansas-based bank was making outsized loans relative to
its assets and was too heavily concentrated in real estate
lending. Housing starts fell nearly 9 percent in March, offering
further evidence of a slowdown in U.S. growth in the first
quarter.
David Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, talked about
construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc,
saying there is little chance for a recovery in the mining
industry. While he did not explicitly say that he is betting
against the company, he has talked about short bets for the last
two years at the conference. "We don't see a return of large
scale capital investment in U.S. coal mining, maybe ever," he
said.
Kynikos Associates' Jim Chanos, who has previously shorted
the stock and followed Einhorn as the day's last speaker, joked
that he should look at that idea. Chanos said he is betting
against mobile phone operator MTN Group Ltd, which is
facing significant competition in African markets.
Some 3,000 hedge fund managers and investors crowded into
Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in New York, spreading arms
and legs to be patted down by security as the presence of
protesters sparked unusually tight security.
The mood was darker than usual, with the hedge funds down,
on average, 1.5 percent this year and some, including Robbins'
Glenview Capital Management, off much more. The broader stock
market is up roughly 1 percent. Investors, too, seemed
unimpressed by many of the speaker's picks, with stocks such as
Amazon.com barely moving after being named a top investment
pick.
John Khoury, who runs Long Pond Capital and boasts an
impressive 16 percent average annual return since launching his
fund in 2010, pitched Hyatt, saying the hotel chain's high-end
business and leisure travelers would protect it from competition
from home-sharing company Airbnb. He said he did not endorse the
entire hotel industry, but Hyatt's stock price moved little,
inching only modestly into positive territory.
Amazon, a huge hit in 2015, failed to move higher after
Chamath Palihapitiya, who runs venture capital firm Social
Capital, pitched it. The company will be a $3 trillion company
by 2025, he said, noting that its subscription service, Amazon
Prime, is just beginning to find favor with customers.
It was also noteworthy that investors talked mostly about
names they picked long ago. Activist investor Jeff Smith, whose
$5 billion Starboard Value fund just won seats on Yahoo Inc's
board, talked about pharmaceutical company Depomed Inc
, where he is also looking for board seats. He said
management's desire to stay independent could be harming other
shareholders and that it is an attractive takeover target.
Meanwhile, Einhorn said he was back into a stock that he has
liked before, General Motors Co, throwing cold water on
the idea that ride sharing companies will take a bite out of car
sales.
Meanwhile, Richard Deitz, who runs VR Capital Group, said he
sees a bright light in Europe and that he is betting on Greek
debt and banks, because he thinks banks will be overcapitalized
in several years.
While fund managers mingled over coffee and cookies during
intermissions, protesters calling themselves Hedge Clippers said
in an open letter to Sohn management that some of its
billionaire guests and presenters are causing cancer by
investing in companies that pollute and bankrolling political
candidates who are denying the impact of climate change.
(Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Sam Forgione;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)