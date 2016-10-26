TEL AVIV Oct 26 Andrew Herenstein, chief investment officer at Monarch Alternative Capital, said on Wednesday he recommends investors buy Puerto Rico's general obligation (GO) bonds on the belief there will be a deal with the U.S. government over difficulty in paying pack its debt.

"We believe having a deal within a year is certainly possible," Herenstein said at the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv. "There is a very, very substantial return for investors with limited downside because of negotiations that have taken place and legal protections that investors have." (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)