NEW YORK, May 8 Below is a table listing some of
the hedge fund managers who spoke at the Sohn Investment
Conference in New York, in order of appearance, and the
investment ideas they presented.
INVESTOR FIRM STOCK/BOND/ NOTES
CURRENCY
Keith Meister Corvex Bullish on Said
Management CenturyLink CenturyLink/Level 3
LP Inc merger is "game
changing," revealed
Corvex owns 5.5
percent of
CenturyLink.
Debra Fine Fine Long DHX Media Pegged DHX Media's
Capital Ltd fair value at
Partners LP C$20-C$30.
Bill Ackman Pershing Pitched long Ackman has owned
Square investment in HHC shares for some
Capital Howard Hughes years. Said South
Management Corp Street Seaport is
LP highly valuable.
Cited tax
efficiency,
excellent locations
in United States.
Chamath Social Bullish on Said there was
Palihapitiya Capital LP 2022 Tesla Inc “incredible
opportunity” in
convertible 2022 Tesla
bonds convertible bonds
and that the
company could
capture 5 percent
of the global car
market and be worth
hundreds of
billions of dollars
in a decade.
Davide Serra Algebris Short U.K. Warned on UK
Investments bonds, Long inflation and said
Unicredit that is one reason
UK bonds are
overvalued. Says
Brexit will cost
equal to 7 percent
of GDP over the
next 8 years.
Cliff Robbins Blue Investors Said undervalued
Harbour Bancorp Inc relative to peers;
Group LP scope for
significant growth
in net income and
franchise value
with new capital.
David Einhorn Greenlight Short Core Shares hit six-week
Capital Inc Laboratories low in volume spike
NV after Einhorn said
Core Labs' share
price way
overvalued. He said
oil prices are
unlikely to rally
sharply, expected
to hit Core Lab's
business.
Jeffrey DoubleLine Long emerging "When emerging
Gundlach Capital LP markets ETF markets outperform
, short the S&P 500, active
the S&P 500 is outperforming
ETF, and the S&P 500,"
leverage it by Gundlach said.
using borrowed
money
Brad Gerstner Altimeter Reiterated Millennials travel
Capital support for more than parents;
United airlines a secular
Airlines growth story.
Josh Resnick Jericho Short Frontier Said Frontier has
Capital Communications aggressive
Asset Corp accounting
Management practices, massive
LP debt load, dying
business and bad
customer service.
Larry Robbins Glenview Long DXC On DXC: Good
Capital Technology Co management, good
Management , acquisition of HPE
LLC Chemical by CSC,
company FMC partnerships with
Corp , innovative
Quintiles IMS companies, tax
Holdings Inc reform could help.
On FMC: Bought good
assets from Dow and
DuPont, among
others. Transaction
was advantaged to
FMC. Also good
lithium battery
business that could
split off. On Q:
Significant
synergies between
Quintiles and IMS.
Good for potential
market share
growth.
