LONDON Feb 1 Assets managed by sovereign
wealth funds are likely to grow 8 percent this year to $5.2
trillion after a 9 percent increase in 2011, a new report showed
on Wednesday.
Financial services representative body TheCityUK said assets
managed by the world's sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), which
manage countries' windfall revenues for future generations, rose
for the third consecutive year to a record $4.8 trillion in
2011.
Sovereign investment vehicles, such as pension reserve
funds, development funds and state-owned corporations' funds
held $7.2 billion, on top of $8.1 trillion in official foreign
exchange reserves -- usually held by the central bank.
"Taken together, governments of SWFs, largely those in
emerging economies, have access to a pool of funds totalling $20
trillion," the report said.
Countries affected by the recent political instability in
the Middle East and North Africa collectively manage around $160
billion in SWF assets, or around 4 percent of the total.
The report also said the United States and Britain were
major recipients of SWF investment, grabbing 19 percent and 17
percent of global SWF investments in the past six years,
respectively.
Most recently, Chinese sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corporation bought a minority stake in London water
supplier Thames Water in a deal that has an estimated value of
between 600-700 million pounds.
Direct investments by SWFs totalled $60 billion last year,
down a quarter from the previous year and 40 percent below the
peak level in activities two years earlier.
"Recent transactions suggest that SWFs remain cautious,
equity purchases are smaller and more diverse with more focus on
diversifying portfolios. Emerging market countries have
accounted for a growing share of investments since 2009, a trend
that is likely to continue," the report said.
