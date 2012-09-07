* Managers buoyed by ECB program
* Most sticking to short-term maturities
* Spain not a "buy and hold" investment - portfolio manager
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Fund managers searching for
better returns for investors have turned to what some may view
as a risky bet: Spanish debt.
With U.S. Treasuries yielding close to nothing, portfolio
managers are inching into Spanish government bonds, which are
typically yielding between 3 percent to 6 percent, to provide
better returns for investors.
BlackRock, Federated Investors, Prudential
Investments and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds have begun
investing or increasing their investments in Spanish government
bonds over the past few months.
Fund managers at the firms say they are hopeful that the
European Union will survive its current woes and believe that
the European Central Bank bond-buying program makes that even
more likely.
What's more, as it becomes increasingly difficult to find
yields in fixed income markets, the risky bet on countries like
Spain and Italy is more compelling as a way to generate returns.
Despite Spain's ongoing challenges with high unemployment
and slow growth, managers believe that the ECB's bond buying
program will bode well for Spain, as well as all of the EU. On
Thursday, the ECB agreed to launch a new, and potentially
unlimited bond buying program, to reduce euro zone countries'
borrowing costs.
"I thought (the move) was a very big deal," said Rick
Rieder, chief investment officer for BlackRock Inc's fundamental
fixed income group, in an interview with Reuters after the
announcement on Thursday.
SPAIN'S TROUBLES
Spain faces a host of challenges. Unemployment stands at
24.6 percent and its economy contracted at a rate of 1.30
percent in the second quarter from the same period in 2011.
Spain has also been reluctant to participate in the EU's
austerity measures.
But managers who are holding or adding to their Spanish
government bond positions say they are being rewarded for those
risks -- and they would pull out if that changes.
"It's not a buy and hold investment," said Ihab Salib, the
portfolio manager of the Federated International Bond Fund
, which is neutral to its benchmark's holdings of
Spanish debt at four percent of its portfolio, slightly up from
the spring.
"You have to be active, because as we have seen this year
yields in Spanish bonds went down 200 basis points, and then up
300, and then down again," he said.
As of 10:00 a.m EST Friday, yields on two-year Spanish bonds
were 3.009, down 0.036 percent from Thursday's close, while
10-year Spanish bonds were at 5.77, down 0.324 percent.
But even that -- lower yields are an indication that bond
buyers believe the risks are not as big as they were even a few
days ago -- has not persuaded some fund managers to buy.
"By every indication, Spain's problems are getting worse,
not better," said Bonnie Baha, head of global developed credit
at DoubleLine Capital, a $40 billion manager which does not
invest in any Spanish debt. "A market calming platitude doesn't
mean anything has fundamentally changed."
Some managers are also concerned because the ECB program
comes with strings attached for countries that participate.
"It suggests that the ECB would stop buying Spanish bonds if
their conditions were not met," said Mark Nash, a senior
portfolio manager in London for Invesco Ltd, which does
not own any Spanish bonds.
For many managers, a bet on Spain's debt is also a bet that
the European Union will stay together.
Tony Norris, co-manager of the Wells Fargo Advantage
International Bond Fund, which has 4 percent of its
$1.7 billion in assets in Spanish debt, up from zero at the
beginning of the year, is one of those managers. If the EU
continues on a path that assures against a breakup, Norris said
he would slowly increase the fund's exposure to Spain.
The fund is up 3.74 percent this year, slightly above its
benchmark, according to Morningstar Inc.
Similarly, BlackRock began investing in Spanish debt this
summer after the EU Summit in June gave some comfort that the EU
would not break up, Rieder said. But like its peers, BlackRock
is being cautious, opting to invest in bonds with one- or two-
year maturities, he said.
"We could potentially go to five (year) if valuations were
attractive and if we were more confident there would be more
value further out the curve," Rieder said.
Robert Tipp, the manager of the Prudential Global Total
Return Fund, has almost doubled his allocation to
Spanish debt this year. The fund had an average exposure to
Spanish debt of about 3 percent this year through August,
according to Morningstar. It now has 5 percent.
So far this year, the fund is up 9 percent, compared to its
benchmark, the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond TR USD Index, which
is up 3.49 percent, according to Morningstar.