* Revised market forecasts drive some to increase equity
levels
* Some experts worry move may be risky, near market top
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 10 In changes that have raised the potential
investment risks in many 401(k) retirement accounts, several
major fund companies are increasing the stock allocation of
their target date funds, which are used by many of those with
such plans.
BlackRock Inc, Fidelity Investments and Pacific
Investment Management Co - all firms that have seen returns in
their target date funds lagging competitors - have made
adjustments in the past year so that 401(k) plan participants,
particularly those who are younger to middle age, are more
invested in equities. In some cases employees who are in their
40s now find themselves in funds that are 94 percent allocated
into stocks, up more than 10 percentage points.
The changes have prompted concerns from consultants and
analysts who worry that the fund managers are raising the risks
too high for 401(k) investors as they seek higher returns,
perhaps as a way to boost their own profiles against rivals.
This anxiety could grow if the recent decline in the U.S.
stock market - the S&P 500 is down 4.5 percent since reaching an
all-time high in mid-September and dropped more than 2 percent
on Thursday - gains momentum. On the other hand, the increased
bets on equities can be seen as a vote of confidence in the bull
market, and are also a reflection of expectations of low returns
from bonds in the next few years if interest rates climb.
"The shared characteristic these funds have is they have
not been doing so well since 2008," said Janet Yang, a fund
analyst at Morningstar. "The question is if the markets
had gone down, would they have made these changes?"
For their part, executives at these firms say the changes
are based on optimistic long-term forecasts for equities,
lowered expectations for bond market returns and a better
understanding of how much investors, particularly younger ones,
rely on these funds as their primary retirement savings vehicle.
Target date funds contain a mix of assets, such as stocks
and bonds and real estate, and automatically adjust that mix to
be less risky as the target maturity date of the fund
approaches. The idea is that retirement savers can choose a
target date fund that lines up with their own expected
retirement year and then not have to worry about managing their
money.
These funds have increasing significance for retirement
savers, because employers can and do automatically invest
workers' savings in target date funds, though the workers can
opt out. Some 41 percent of plan participants invest in these
funds, up from 20 percent five years ago, according to the SPARK
Institute, a Washington DC-based lobbyist for the retirement
plan industry.
Nevertheless, the recent tilt towards heavier equity
holdings raises questions about whether workers are entrusting
professional money managers who might end up buying equities at
or near market highs - the S&P is up 189 percent since March
2009.
"Our concern is that this is happening after a pretty good
run in the equity market," said Lori Lucas, defined contribution
practice leader at Callan Associates, a San Francisco-based
consultant to institutional investors. "If it's a reaction to
the fact that some target date funds haven't been competitive
then it is a concern."
A more aggressive approach has worked for some funds in
recent years.
The target date fund families of BlackRock, Fidelity and
Pimco have performed among the bottom half of their peers over
the last three and five year periods, according to Morningstar.
Meanwhile, more aggressive target date fund families, like those
managed by The Vanguard Group, T. Rowe Price and Capital
Research & Management, ranked among the top half of their peers.
As of June 30, BlackRock's three-year return for its 2050
fund was 10.6 percent, according to Morningstar, compared with
10.16 percent for Fidelity's similar fund and 7.14 percent for
Pimco's comparable fund. Meanwhile Capital Research's 2050 fund
returned 13.27 percent and Vanguard's fund returned 12.26
percent for the same period.
Furthermore, with average expenses of 0.85 percent per year,
these funds charge more than the 0.7 percent in fees levied by
the typical actively managed balanced fund, according to
Morningstar. The firms' pitch is that investors are paying more
for peace of mind and a set-it-and-forget it approach to
managing their retirement money. Workers willing to make their
own mix of indexed stock and bond funds could pay considerably
less. The average expense ratio for an equity index fund is 0.13
percent and 0.12 percent for a bond index fund.
"There is some kind of expectation that we are making these
changes because of the equity markets or because of what
competitors are doing and that is incorrect," said Chip
Castille, head of BlackRock's U.S. retirement group.
BlackRock decided to make its changes after a four-year
research project cast new light on how younger workers look at
their plans. Previously, BlackRock's funds were focused on
making sure that investors had enough at retirement. But given
that employees' wages tend to be flat or go up in value slowly,
like a bond, BlackRock wanted to make sure that the target date
funds were designed to provide greater returns during the course
of employees' lifetimes, Castille said.
That, along with the firm's positive 10-year forecast for
equities, resulted in the changes, he said.
With the BlackRock changes, which take effect next month,
401(k) participants with 25 years left until retirement will see
their equity allocation jump to 94 percent from 78 percent.
Investors at retirement age saw their equities allocation jump
to 40 percent from 38 percent.
Executives at the firms note that the increases in equities
all fit within the age appropriate risk for the investors, and
that those investors close to or at retirement are seeing a very
small bump in their equities weightings.
Also they note that they believe the changes will combat
risks of not having enough money at retirement due to inflation
and also address concerns that as people live longer they will
need more in retirement.
Fidelity made its changes in January after it revamped its
capital markets forecasts, which it revisits annually, said
Mathew Jensen, the firm's director of target date strategies.
Specifically, Fidelity has lowered its forecasts for bond
returns from 4 percent a year to 1 to 2 percent, not including
inflation. That along, with internal research that showed that
younger workers were not saving enough, led to the decision.
"None of our work was saying 'hey the equity markets did
well, we should be in equities," Jensen said. "It was about if
we have a dollar today, how do we want to put it to work based
on what our capital markets assumptions are telling us."
Now an investor in Fidelity's 2020 fund has 62 percent
invested in equities, compared with 55 percent previously, while
an investor near or at retirement is 24 percent in equities, up
from 20 percent.
Pimco raised the equity allocation in its target date funds
late last year by 5 percentage points for some funds and 7.5
percentage points for others. The equity allocation for those at
retirement is now 20 percent, up from 15 percent, while those
investors planning to retire in 2050 saw their equity allocation
jump to 62.5 percent up from 55 percent.
"The decision was supported by our view that the global
macro environment had become more stable post the financial
crisis," said John Miller, head of U.S. retirement at Pimco, in
an e-mailed statement.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel, additional reporting by Jennifer
Ablan in New York; editing by Linda Stern and Martin Howell)