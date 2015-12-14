(Adds details from Galvin interview, bylines, context)

By Ross Kerber and Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON Dec 14 The top securities regulator in Massachusetts on Monday said he is investigating the liquidation of Third Avenue Management's junk bond fund and whether some investors had early knowledge of what was coming.

Third Avenue last week rattled the junk bond market and the mutual fund industry when it abruptly shuttered its Focused Credit Fund and blocked redemptions. It was the biggest mutual fund blowup since the 2008 financial crisis.

"Were some investors aware of the decision before others?" Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Galvin, who took on big Wall Street banks in the wake of the subprime mortgage crisis, said he sent a subpoena to New York-based Third Avenue and wants to know more about the timing of the decision to liquidate the fund.

Third Avenue said on Monday that long-time Chief Executive Officer David Barse had agreed to leave the company after the nearly $800 million Focused Credit Fund was overwhelmed with heavy losses and surging withdrawals that had reduced it from nearly $3 billion in assets last year.

Representatives for Third Avenue and its parent firm, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, did not return messages.

Although AMG and other big financial companies like Fidelity Investments are headquartered in Massachusetts, Galvin has developed a reputation as a frequent critic of Wall Street and has been more aggressive than federal regulators in the past.

"It's hard to believe they just woke up one day and said, 'Let's close the fund'," Galvin said.

Galvin said the fund liquidation also raises questions of how investors at other funds might be treated if they face similar problems as interest rates rise.

Currently, Galvin said, his understanding is that some Third Avenue investors were led to believe the fund was liquid and they could get their money out.

Now they are stuck with the current situation, which Galvin described as "like looking at a traffic accident."