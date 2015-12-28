BOSTON Dec 28 Third Avenue Management's failed
junk bond fund received a clean bill of health in its final
annual report from outside accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, which said the fund's liquidation
this month did not change its audit opinion.
PwC's audit opinion, released Dec. 24th, is contained in the
annual report for the Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund
. The fund's fiscal year ended Oct. 31, before its
liquidation was announced on Dec. 9th.
"Our opinion is not modified with respect to this matter,"
PwC said, referring to the junk fund's liquidation.
PwC said an audit includes examining, on a test basis,
evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in a fund's
financial statements and significant estimates made by
management.
New York-based Third Avenue Management LLC, founded by famed
distressed investor Marty Whitman, shut down the fund and
blocked investor redemptions amid losses of nearly 30 percent,
compared with 4 percent in the high-yield fund category. Its
assets shrank to less than $800 million from more than $3
billion, according to Lipper Inc data.
The fund made big bets on illiquid, hard-to-trade assets
that included bankruptcy-related claims.
The fund's portfolio management team, led by Tom Lapointe,
remained optimistic even though the fund was taking heavy losses
and encountering an accelerated amount of investor withdrawals.
"We believe there is significant upside in the fund as the
fundamentals of the credits in the portfolio are healthy and
positioned to capture significant upside as market conditions
normalize," according to the Focused Credit Fund's portfolio
management discussion. The comments reflect the fiscal year that
ended Oct. 31.
Even so, the fund's management team conceded some big misses
before its collapse. For example, a big bet on Houston-based
Global Geophysical Services, a provider of seismic data for
exploration and production companies in the energy sector,
turned out to be one of the fund's biggest performance
detractors during the fiscal year.
"In Global Geophysical Services, our investment thesis has
been impaired, mainly as a result of the dramatic drop in
commodity prices," the fund said in its annual report. The fund
had about $82 million worth of exposure to the company, which
emerged from bankruptcy in February.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by David Gregorio)