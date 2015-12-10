(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Dec 10 Third Avenue Funds said it will
begin liquidating its $942 million Focused Credit Fund
next week amid heavy losses on bets that included one of the
highest exposures to illiquid assets in the junk bond sector.
"There will be a distribution to all (Focused Credit Fund)
shareholders of the fund's cash assets not required for the
expenses of the fund and its liquidation," New York-based Third
Avenue said in a letter to shareholders, adding that the process
will begin on or about Dec. 16..
The fund has been hit with heavy net withdrawals this year,
totaling $1 billion, according to Lipper Inc. The fund's
year-to-date total return of minus 25 percent is about 8 times
worse than the 3 percent average loss in the junk bond sector,
according to Lipper.
About a year ago, the Focused Credit Fund had $2.75 billion
in assets, but 18 percent of that amount included exposure to
securities deemed illiquid. These so-called Level 3 assets
typically carry valuations pegged to assumptions made by the
investment managers themselves.
The most illiquid assets in the portfolio included common
stocks and warrants in the energy sector, convertible preferred
stocks and corporate term loans, according to fund disclosures.
The fund realized $20 million in losses on debt issued by
companies in the chemicals sector and a $15.5 million loss on
exposure to the food and beverage industry, according to the
fund.
As the fund's assets dwindled, its exposure to the illiquid
assets increased to 20 percent at the end of July.
"Investor requests for redemption...in addition to the
general reduction of liquidity in the fixed income markets, have
made it impracticable for (Focused Credit Fund) going forward to
create sufficient cash to pay anticipated redemptions without
resorting to sales at prices that would unfairly disadvantage
the remaining shareholders," Third Avenue said in the letter to
investors.
Third Avenue anticipates that the full liquidation process
may take up to a year or more before a final distribution is
made in order to achieve favorable results.
"Third Avenue is extremely disappointed that we must take
this action."
