(Adds details throughout from SEC filing)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Dec 17 Third Avenue's Focused Credit
Fund built up a $200 million cash position in the days
before its collapse, but that was not enough to meet redemptions
because it could not sell even its most liquid assets.
New York-based Third Avenue, which shocked Wall Street with
its move to shut down the junk bond fund on Dec. 9, described
the final days of its operations in a Wednesday filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Third Avenue
acknowledged the SEC had concerns with the liquidation plan,
which included blocking shareholder redemptions.
The nearly $800 million Focused Credit Fund had a negative
total return of nearly 30 percent this year before its closure,
according to Morningstar Inc. By contrast, the high-yield bond
fund category is off 4.2 percent this year.
Third Avenue's junk bond fund had an elevated level of
illiquid, or hard-to-sell securities late this summer, up to 20
percent. But the percentage of the fund's illiquid assets,
including bankruptcy-related claims and the bonds of distressed
companies, climbed in its final weeks as the fund experienced
problems selling assets to meet a surging number of investor
withdrawal requests.
Last week it had become apparent that the nearly $800
million fund could not find buyers even for otherwise liquid
securities at "rational" prices and that redemptions would
probably continue, the filing said.
Third Avenue said its management team kept the fund's board
of outside directors informed about the rapidly deteriorating
condition of the Focused Credit Fund. The fund, which had about
$3 billion in assets last year, had an estimated $1.1 billion in
outflows during 2015, including about $317 million in November
alone.
After meeting on Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, the board
ultimately voted unanimously to liquidate the fund, the filing
said. Otherwise, institutional investors, which owned about 65
percent of the fund, would have an advantage over mom-and-pop
retail investors.
Third Avenue has four remaining mutual funds and had about
$8 billion in managed assets, as of Sept. 30.
Since the liquidation, Third Avenue and its long-time chief
executive, David Barse, agreed to part ways.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Lisa Von Ahn)