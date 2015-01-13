BOSTON Jan 13 A slide in Ukraine bond prices continues to haunt U.S. bond fund star Michael Hasenstab, whose multibillion-dollar bet on the troubled country's debt is in turmoil as analysts predict a major restructuring that could spell losses for investors.

In recent weeks, Ukraine bond prices have plummeted to less than 60 cents on the dollar on some issues. Analysts at Goldman Sachs say the market is now pricing in a high default probability with potential for a write-down in 2015.

Franklin Resources Inc, the parent company of Franklin Templeton funds, downplayed Ukraine's impact on the $69 billion Templeton Global Bond Fund run by Hasenstab. The main driver of the fund's near-term underperformance has been its negative correlation to U.S. Treasuries, said Franklin spokeswoman Stacey Coleman.

Hasenstab was not available for comment.

"We can't speak for Michael - but as you can see by how the fund is managed and the size and diversity of the holdings - the group has the ability to be patient," Coleman said via email.

Nevertheless, the Ukraine bet, which accounted for 3.86 percent of fund assets at the end of September, has taken some of the shine off Hasenstab's otherwise stellar record.

Fund investors made net withdrawals of $2.24 billion from the fund during 2014, with most of that happening in December, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit. By contrast, during the four previous years, investors made net deposits of $36.4 billion in the fund.

The fund's total return of 1.41 percent in the past year lags 53 percent of peer international bond fund managers tracked by Morningstar Inc. That middle-of-the-pack position is unfamiliar territory for Hasenstab whose big, contrarian bets have been more right than wrong. The fund's annualized total return of 7.47 percent over the past 10 years is better than 99 percent of peers, according to Morningstar.

In Ukraine, the outlook for repayment on government debt has worsened amid pressing need for outside financial intervention. Ukraine's economy has been pushed close to bankruptcy by a pro-Russian separatist war in the east. On Tuesday, the United States said it will provide up to $2 billion in loan guarantees as part of a broader international aid package.

Templeton Global Bond Fund owned Ukraine bonds with a market value of about $2.5 billion at the end of September, the fund's latest full disclosure of holdings.

Hasenstab, one of Ukraine's largest bondholders, has been a notable backer of the new government's efforts. A video posted by the company in April showed Hasenstab visiting Kiev and praising leaders' structural reforms.

One of the biggest single holdings in Hasenstab's fund has been a Ukraine bond that matures in July 2017. The Templeton fund valued its position in those bonds at $622.8 million at the end of the third quarter. Since then, the value has dropped 34 percent to about 58 cents on the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Meanwhile, Templeton Global Bond Fund's cash position increased during the second half of 2014, an indication that Hasenstab is playing more defense against uncertainty in emerging markets. The fund held 21.59 percent in cash at the end of November, compared with 17.32 percent at the end of June, according to fund disclosures. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Lisa Shumaker)