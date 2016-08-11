(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Tim McLaughlin and Heather Somerville
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO Aug 11 Some U.S. mutual
funds are boosting their performance with relatively big bets on
private companies such as Uber and Pinterest, which they have
been marking up at a rate far greater than the broad stock
market.
Relied upon by millions of Americans to save for their
retirement, mutual funds emphasize that their investments in
young tech companies ahead of their initial public offerings are
relatively small.
A Reuters analysis of fund filings and other data shows,
though, that some have taken a more aggressive approach,
boosting the share of these companies to more than 5 percent of
assets and awarding them rich valuations that in some cases have
helped them beat their benchmarks and peers by a wider margin.
Mutual funds' involvement also helped boost the number of
so-called unicorns - private companies valued at $1 billion or
more.
These private investments come at a risk, though. Many are
young companies that have yet to make a profit. They are also
harder to price and to sell than publicly traded stocks.
That could hurt investors in a downturn because fund
managers forced to meet investor redemptions may have to sell
liquid public companies while marking down the unlisted ones,
said Larry Swedroe, director of research at Buckingham Asset
Management in St. Louis.
"Private companies typically trade at significant discounts
for that reason," Swedroe said.
In a rising market, though, they help shore up performance.
Bets on Uber Technologies and other unlisted
companies, for example, helped the Hartford Growth Opportunities
Fund deliver a 12.7 percent return in 12 months to
Oct. 31 compared with a peer fund average of 5.2 percent,
according to Lipper Inc.
The $4.5 billion fund cited Uber among top contributors to
performance in its report for fiscal 2015, alongside Amazon.com
Inc and Netflix Inc. The ride-services
company's valuation in the fund surged 156 percent to $82.5
million, Hartford disclosures show. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2b05PIu)
Its pre-IPO stakes accounted for nearly 6 percent of net
assets while most of its peers have kept their exposure below 1
percent, fund holdings show. Hartford declined to comment.
Pre-IPO investments can amplify a fund's relative
performance because they are not included in a comparison
benchmark index and some have far outpaced the stock market.
Fidelity Investments' valuation of Contrafund's Series E
stake in content sharing company Pinterest has tripled to $480
million since an initial investment in October 2013, compared to
the S&P 500's 25 percent rise.
In a statement, Fidelity said such investments were "very
small positions in the relatively few Fidelity funds that make
such investments." (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2beUO6y)
Over the long term, the impact of those stakes on
performance may be less significant in a fund as large as the
$109 billion Contrafund, than in some smaller peers.
OUTSIZED EFFECT
Mutual fund investments, however, have measurable effect on
companies' valuations. Those that received such financing last
year saw their valuations more than double over their previous
funding round. In contrast, valuations of companies that raised
cash without mutual fund investors grew 1.5 times, according to
PitchBook, a private equity, M&A and venture capital database.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been asking
mutual fund companies how they value their stakes in companies
like Uber, Pinterest Inc and Airbnb.
The regulator is worried investors could get hurt in case of
a sharp tech downturn, according to two people familiar with the
SEC's queries. They were not authorized to speak publicly about
the matter.
Pre-IPO investments can have an outsized negative impact
when marked down, which happened to startups such as cloud
storage firm Dropbox or software startup Zenefits.
Facing a tough challenge from index-tracking funds,
actively-managed mutual funds led by Fidelity Investments,
BlackRock, T. Rowe Price and Wellington Management, began piling
into pre-IPO tech companies in 2014, according to venture
capital database CB Insights.
Their investments helped boost inflows that year to $51
billion, a 14-year high, according to Thomson Reuters
data. Since then mutual funds have dialed down their pre-IPO
deals after several Silicon Valley companies missed growth
targets, even though they took part in a $1.3 billion funding of
messaging app Snapchat earlier this year and are buying shares
from employees and founders to raise their stakes in companies.
Some funds count Uber, Pinterest and WeWork Companies Inc,
among their largest holdings, filings show. For example, Uber is
a top 15 holding in the $19 billion Fidelity Blue Chip Growth
fund.
At T. Rowe Price, private investments made up about 4
percent of assets of its $16 billion New Horizons Fund
at the end of 2015. The asset management firm's spokesman Bill
Weeks said individual securities typically represented less than
1 percent of any fund's portfolio, but acknowledged such
investments could still pack a punch.
"If, for example, you have 2 percent of a fund in private
companies and those holdings go up 50 percent in a flat market,
that would add 1 percent of relative performance. It works the
same way on the way down."
Pre-IPO investments are assessed by mutual funds valuation
committees which look at revenue growth, competition, barriers
to entry and what others paid in subsequent funding rounds. Fund
managers are excluded from the discussion, but like other
employees stand to benefit from mark-ups because management fees
tend to rise with the value of assets.
Glenn Booraem, treasurer for Vanguard funds, said outside
auditors reviewed valuations of the funds' relatively small
private investments.
"It's more art than science, but our objective every day is
to strike a net asset value that represents the fair value of
all the assets in the fund."
Fidelity said its process was "rigorous and thorough" but it
declined to comment on individual valuations. Mutual funds must
determine a value for their private investments every trading
day so a portfolio's overall net asset value can be calculated.
Venture capital firms typically value tech holdings
quarterly, but share those valuations only with their limited
partners - institutional investors with a greater understanding
of the risks involved.
"Who doesn't think Uber has a great thing going?" said David
Kudla, CEO of Mainstay Capital Management, which has $2 billion
under management. But many got caught off guard when valuations
of firms such as Dropbox or Zenefits get slashed, he said.
"There is a lot of risk in these pre IPO investments."
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Tomasz Janowski)