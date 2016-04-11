BOSTON, April 11 Value Line Funds plans to buy
the Alpha Defensive Alternatives Fund, according to a
recent regulatory filing, taking a first step into the growing
investment sphere of alternative funds that are cheaper and
designed for retail clients.
Value Line, which is well-known for its stock and mutual
fund research and has offered mutual funds since 1950, plans to
integrate Alpha Capital's $20 million Alpha Defensive
Alternative Fund into its lineup of more than a dozen funds
which jointly oversee roughly $2.2 billion in assets.
Alternative investments for retail clients, often called
liquid alternatives or liquid alts, have become increasingly
popular as investors worry that plain stock and bond investments
will not carry them through retirement and demand more access to
hedge fund-like strategies.
Shareholders will vote on the proposed deal on June 10,
2016, the filing said.
Bradley Alford, who runs Alpha Capital and previously worked
at the Duke Endowment, will continue to manage the fund, the
filing said. The news was first reported by Investment News.
Since January the Alpha Defensive Alternatives Fund has
returned nearly 1 percent, performing modestly better than the
Standard & Poor's 500 index which is roughly flat for the
year.
The Alpha Defensive Alternatives Fund is a tiny player in an
asset segment where the Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy
fund is the biggest player with $4.2 billion in
assets.
