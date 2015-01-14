BOSTON Jan 14 Vanguard Group's decision to
publish details about how it uses its huge shareholder clout to
influence corporate governance issues is a step in the right
direction, but does not go far enough, according to the founder
of the mutual fund company.
"We still have a long way to go," said Jack Bogle, who now
runs a market research group funded by Vanguard, but no longer
has an executive role at the company he founded in 1975.
He said Vanguard should eventually give specific examples of
companies where its outreach made a difference. Bogle added that
"..sooner or later our job, more than any other company, is to
stand up for the shareholders first."
Pennsylvania-based Vanguard manages around $3 trillion in
company stock and other securities. Last week it started to
detail the reasoning behind some of its past proxy votes on its
web site. It also explained how it helped win changes like
reforming executive pay and appointing new directors. But it
didn't name any of the companies involved in the cases, or say
much about ongoing disputes.
Bogle, 85, has in the past called for mutual funds to use
their size to weigh in on issues of executive pay and
leadership.
Vanguard spokesman John Woerth said Vanguard is willing to
challenge companies' practices where needed, but that it "has
chosen quiet diplomacy to effect change."
"As permanent owners of most companies with a truly
long-term perspective, we believe candid, private dialogue has
been an effective tool for us," he said via email.
Vanguard's decision to publish details around its proxy
voting comes several months after rival BlackRock Inc
ramped up its own efforts in the area.
Both are major holders of companies facing activist
campaigns heading into springtime shareholder meeting season,
like Whole Foods Market Inc, which activists say should
give shareholders more say in nominating directors.
Like Vanguard, BlackRock's proxy voting details also omit
company names, a move the company said helps them collaborate
with corporate leaders.
Dan Wiener, who writes a newsletter for Vanguard investors,
said the company's new disclosures do not give enough specifics
to convince him it is aggressive on governance matters. Vanguard
lacks leverage, he said, because its index funds cannot pressure
executives by threatening to sell shares.
"Vanguard is a passive player pretending to take an active
role. But their weapon is a gun loaded with blanks," he said via
e-mail.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Andrew Hay)