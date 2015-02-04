LONDON Feb 4 Britain's Woodford Investment Management said more than 80 percent of its mutual fund assets are high conviction stock bets rather than choices influenced by the benchmark FTSE All Share Index it follows.

The firm, run by one of Britain's most high-profile fund managers Neil Woodford, is the latest in a line of money managers to disclose the so called "active share", a quantitative measure that shows how a fund's holdings differ from the constituents of its benchmark index.

The CF Woodford Equity Income Fund said on Wednesday the 4.3 billion pound ($6.6 billion) fund's active share stood at 81.37 percent, meaning a vast majority of its assets are either invested in stocks which are not part of the FTSE All Share Index or have a different weight than its constituents.

Firms such as Neptune Investment, Baillie Gifford and Threadneedle have begun or plan to disclose their funds' active share to show the outperformance they can potentially generate by stock selection and differentiate themselves from cheaper index trackers.

Investors demand answers from their asset managers on why some are failing to beat their benchmark index's returns and still charge more fees than an index fund or an exchange traded fund.

While a high active share does not guarantee better returns, the measure arms investors with information to judge if a fund manager is betting on stocks he believes are set to rise or avoiding those destined to fail.

Threadneedle, which started reporting its active share from last month, said the measure for more than 30 of its funds stood at 70 percent. Neptune published the figure for each of its equity funds on Monday, while Baillie Gifford said it will start publishing the number in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.6566 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Susan Thomas)