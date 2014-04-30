UPDATE 1-Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit, revenue beat Street
April 25 Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the health insurer benefited from its Health Net acquisition.
BOSTON, April 30 Fidelity Investments' Contrafund, the largest mutual fund shareholder in Yahoo Inc, cut its stake in the Internet company by 28 percent in the first quarter, according to the fund's latest disclosure.
The $109 billion Contrafund said it owned about 29.7 million Yahoo shares at the end of March, down from 41.1 million at the end of 2013, according to the fund's latest monthly holdings report released on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin, Editing by Franklin Paul)
April 25 Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the health insurer benefited from its Health Net acquisition.
* Says in addition, selling stockholders may offer up to 15.57 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oG4UTb) Further company coverage: