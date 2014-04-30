BOSTON, April 30 Fidelity Investments' Contrafund, the largest mutual fund shareholder in Yahoo Inc, cut its stake in the Internet company by 28 percent in the first quarter, according to the fund's latest disclosure.

The $109 billion Contrafund said it owned about 29.7 million Yahoo shares at the end of March, down from 41.1 million at the end of 2013, according to the fund's latest monthly holdings report released on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin, Editing by Franklin Paul)